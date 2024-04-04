Major 2-Day Equipment Auction From The Former Better Nutritionals' Manufacturing Facility in Norco, California

NORCO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint venture of The Branford Group and Gordon Brothers is preparing to launch a major two-day auction event for the manufacturing equipment at the former Better Nutritionals' facility in Norco, California this May.

The 400,000-square-foot facility opened in 2014 as a contract manufacturer for pharmaceutical and nutritional gummy-based supplements and was outfitted with millions of dollars of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. This is a unique opportunity to acquire late-model items that rarely become available, including a 2021 Tanis T-Gel confectionary line, depositors, complete gummy production and packaging lines, and Hildebrand stainless steel plate washers. There is also over $1 million dollars in dedicated spare parts inventory.

"In nearly 30 years of buying and selling equipment, I have never seen such a large offering of late-model equipment," stated James Gardner, Senior Vice President at Branford. "This sale presents an opportunity to immediately add near-new capacity at a fraction of its original or replacement cost. A large percentage of this equipment has never been used or has extremely low hours on it."

Subject to final court approval, the full equipment offering will be available for bidding via a two-part public auction. Day 1 will feature Better Nutritionals' core production equipment and will be held live online via a studio webcast on May 7th starting at 9:00am (PT). This will be followed by the Day 2 timed online auction of mainly facility support equipment. This timed event will open April 29th and the first lot will begin to close at 9:00am (PT) on May 8th.

The offering boasts over 1,000 lots including the aforementioned production machinery, some new in crates and never used, along with a wide range of forklifts, pallet racking, lab, air compressors and general support equipment.

"This state-of-the-art production facility is essentially new with most of the assets purchased within the previous five years," said Mike Guelfo, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "Given the continuing equipment supply chain issues and extended lead times, we have seen robust interest in the assets."

For more information, detailed descriptions of featured items, and to register for the auction, please visit Branford's website . Pre-auction offers on larger assets are welcomed and encouraged. Interested parties should reach out to Branford directly at 203-488-7020 or email: [email protected] for asset inquiries and to make inspection arrangements.

About The Branford Group: The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries. ( www.thebranfordgroup.com )

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

