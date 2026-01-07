Major 2-Day Online Auction Features Surplus Assets from Prairie Farms / Hiland Dairy Operations

Over 700 Lots of Dairy and Ice Cream Processing Equipment to Be Sold February 10–11

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, in cooperation with Aligned Asset Group (AAG), announces a 2-Day Timed Online Auction featuring surplus assets from the ongoing operations of Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy, one of the nation's most respected dairy cooperatives. Bidding begins, closing February 10 and 11 at 10:00 a.m. CT daily, with more than 700 lots available to buyers worldwide.

Gram Single Barrel Ice Cream Freezers - 4 Available Evergreen Q8 Gable Top Carton Filler - 2 Available

The auction includes a wide range of late-model dairy and ice cream processing, packaging, and plant support equipment sourced from facilities in Hazelwood, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; and Tyler, Texas. The assets are ideally suited for dairies, food and beverage processors, co-packers, and manufacturers seeking to expand capacity or acquire quality equipment at auction value.

Highlights include ice cream and milk processing systems, cup and carton fillers, bag-in-box fillers, boilers, HTST pasteurizers, homogenizers, liquefiers, and evaporative cooling systems. The sale also features an extensive inventory of stainless-steel tanks, ranging from raw milk silos up to 48,000 gallons to pasteurized, culture, mix, rework, and flavor tanks. Packaging and end-of-line assets include canners, casers, robotic case handling systems, valve clusters, motors, and gearboxes.

Notable manufacturers represented in the auction include Gram Equipment, Evergreen Packaging, Modern Packaging, SteriKap, Gaulin, Walker, and Uniloy, among others. All equipment has been professionally maintained and comes directly from active dairy production environments.

"This auction presents an exceptional opportunity for processors to acquire proven dairy and ice cream production assets without the long lead times associated with new equipment," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "With more than 700 lots across three operating facilities, bidders will find solutions covering nearly every stage of the production and packaging process."

The auction will be conducted entirely online, enabling bidders to participate remotely. Detailed lot descriptions, photographs, and bidding instructions are available through the online auction catalog. Interested parties are encouraged to register early and review the catalog ahead of the February closing dates.

