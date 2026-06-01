New 5W AI Visibility Index finds 61% of B2B buyers now run rep-free research, 83% of the buying journey happens without a vendor in the room, and AI citation share — not market share — is the new leading indicator of pipeline.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, one of the largest independent public relations and digital marketing firms in the United States, today released The Accounting & Finance Software AI Visibility Index 2026 — the first public ranking of finance software vendors by AI search citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.

The Index analyzes more than 50 common buyer queries across five sub-categories — SMB accounting, mid-market and enterprise ERP, payroll, spend management, and AP/AR automation — and ranks the top 25 vendors by how often AI models surface them in buyer research.

The headline finding: AI visibility does not track market share. Several of the largest finance software companies in the world are systematically underweighted in AI answers, while several upstarts with a fraction of the installed base are over-indexed.

Key findings from the Index:

The single strongest predictor of AI citation share is whether a vendor publishes honest, named head-to-head competitor comparisons on its own domain. Brands that won't name competitors are being systematically out-positioned by brands that will.

"Finance software is the canary," said Matt Caiola, CEO of 5W. "Eighty-three percent of the B2B buying journey now happens without a vendor in the room. The shortlist is being decided inside an AI conversation. If a brand isn't cited there, it doesn't get evaluated. This is happening in every B2B software category — finance is just three years ahead. The companies that build their AI citation infrastructure now will compound. The companies that wait will be running from behind, and they won't catch up."

About the 5W AI Visibility Index Series

The Accounting & Finance Software AI Visibility Index is the latest in a recurring research franchise published by 5W's research division, measuring AI search citation share across the most important B2B and consumer categories. Prior volumes have covered ultra-luxury travel and medical aesthetics. The series anchors 5W's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) practice — purpose-built to engineer client visibility inside AI-generated answers, not just Google search results. The full Index, methodology, vendor rankings, and source list are available at: https://www.5wpr.com/new/the-accounting-finance-software-ai-visibility-index-2026/

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations