Major Asian Navy Orders Orbit Maritime Satcom Systems Totaling Approximately US$1.1 Million

NETANYA, Israel, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne audio management systems, announced today that a major Asian Navy ordered Orbit's maritime satcom systems totaling approximately US$1.1 Million. The order includes several new Ku-band OceanTRx 4 systems, as well as spare parts for existing Orbit systems.

Sample command ship from Wikimedia Commons

"We are encouraged by this significant order from a longstanding customer," commented Orbit President and CEO, Eitan Livneh. "Naval vessels equipped with our forward-looking OceanTRx 4 systems have a real competitive edge."

About Orbit's OceanTRx™ 4

OceanTRx 4 is a 1.15m (45") maritime stabilized VSAT system supporting X, Ku and Ka bands. Due to its outstanding RF performance, system availability and dynamic response under virtually any sea conditions, it fully addresses the advanced broadband communications needs of modern naval fleets.

About Orbit

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. is wholly-focused on precision tracking-based communications – in the areas of satcom, telemetry and remote sensing – and provides an innovative solution for airborne audio management. With certification by defense, government and commercial agencies, we deliver tailor-made, turnkey solutions at sea, on land and in the air. Orbit's unique combination of smart design, high reliability and field-tested experience means that if you can conceive it, we can provide it.

Contact information

Orbit

Ian Tick

Head of Communications

ian.tick@orbit-cs.com

Gelbart-Kahana Investor Relations

Aviram Uzi

aviram@gk-biz.com

