Major auction features 1,149 acres, including frontage on the Blood River

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,149 acres of land, including significant Blood River frontage, is being offered in an online auction beginning Thursday, Oct. 15. The land is being offered in two tracts that are the last parts of Carter Plantation owned by the descendants of George Richardson, who acquired it in 1856. Seven Hills Auctions is handling the online auction, in cooperation with NAI Natter and Bloom.

The auction will continue until noon Thursday, Oct. 29. Individuals interested in bidding may visit 7HAuctions.com or call 800-742-9165.

The 1,132-acre tract includes more than 1.5 miles along the Blood River in Livingston Parish adjacent to the Carter Plantation golf resort and residential development. The 17-acres includes a lodge and barn.

"The lodge houses 12 comfortably and has a security system, central heating and air conditioning, and two kitchens. The barn has four bays with ample room for ATVs, trucks and other vehicles, so the 17 acres would be an excellent complement to the larger tract, which is largely wooded and would be excellent for recreation," said Buddy Lee, president of Seven Hills Auctions.

"The river is known for its bluegill, channel catfish and blue catfish, and the nearby Blood River Landing hosts the annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run, which attracts speedboaters from all over the nation," said Lee.

Seven Hills Auctions, based in Tallahassee, markets real estate for individuals, banks and investment firms.

