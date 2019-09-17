Major auction planned for 1,200 acres of Pulaski County land

JACKSONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,200 acres of land between Little Rock and Jacksonville will sell in an absolute auction October 11, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the land and conducting the event.

The land, located at the intersection of Interstate 440 and U.S. Highway 167/67, is the last large property available for potential development in Pulaski County along the heavily traveled corridor. Utilities including water, sewer, and electricity are available from the edges of the site, according to Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson, who expressed the city's support for development of the property.

The land, zoned C-4, is part of an Arkansas Opportunity Zone, providing potential tax savings to investors and future owners, according to Johnson.

"It's rare to see this amount of land offered at absolute auction, in such a location with high traffic counts and the potential for nearby development and favorable tax benefits," said Schrader.

The land includes 369 tillable acres, as well as merchantable timber, including Red Oak, White Oak, Gum, and other species.

The land will be sold in six tracts, ranging in size from 20 acres to 600 acres. The live auction will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, at the Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock, North Little Rock. Bidders may bid on any single tract, any combination of tracts or the whole property. Online bidding will be available by prior arrangement.

Auction personnel will be available to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 10.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of real estate, including farmland, timber/recreational land, equipment and other assets throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

