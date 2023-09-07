Major Beauty Brands Align on a United Front under New Leader

New CEO Dan Fugardi has positioned InStyler Brands as an innovation conglomerate.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the world's leading hair tool innovators: InStyler, Flower Hair Tools by Drew Barrymore, and Harry Josh Pro Tools – are now under the newly formed InStyler Brands, a conglomerate of professional and home brands that bring tens of millions of high-quality hair appliance units to the market. Formed under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Dan Fugardi, InStyler Brands is poised to bring real disruption to the industry.

"I am honored to lead the formation of our dynamic team under one unified InStyler Brands mission" said Fugardi. "InStyler has a 15-year history of driving quality & innovation in the space, and we are committed to delivering exceptional quality regardless of economic pressures. We also see where iterations are needed for an agile retail economy, which is a collective supply chain effort that we aim to support with significantly modernizing our entire operation."

With a background in entrepreneurship, corporate restructure, tech development, and executive management, Fugardi led the M&A and subsequent reorganization of its brands – InStyler, Flower Hair Tools and Harry Josh Pro Tools – under the InStyler Brands moniker. At the helm, Fugardi intends to lead the coming chapter of this portfolio by bringing a new generation of product innovation to the market consistent with the brand's reputation. Also, in Fugardi's sights is addressing antiquated parts of the brick-and-mortar retail economy by pressing new standards for tech and data backed big box decisions. He emphasizes the need for a nimble approach to business internally, but also in traditional retail channels. "I'm seeing that the industry largely adheres to outdated methods," he noted. "It's not just about producing excellent products; it's about the agility to adapt to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and trends. It comes with its challenges, but our plan outside of bolstering ops is to push this transition behind the scenes by laying groundwork for a modern, proactive approach to retail and customer engagement." Fugardi continues: "Part of this plan requires that the retailers listen, which I won't speculate on, but what I can tell you is that retailers hold data close to the vest, yet 'reacting' to market trends takes 10-14 months. I just don't see a modern world where that can sustain - if you're asking my opinion on what's next for BAM retail. It requires proactive moves that we hope to affect."

Fugardi's track record is a testament to his visionary leadership and business acumen. His journey spans two decades, starting on U.S. Navy submarines where he was charged with leading the boat's engineering department prior to leaving to start his entrepreneurial career working with city developers and major music artists to build or grow their community organizations. This led to years of rights licensing in entertainment until Fugardi returned to his entrepreneurial roots as the CEO of consumer banking tech, Clout. He later seed-funded and helped start Mana Pacific, an alternative energy development company that gained UN support in a mission to improve the island population livelihood in a mission to convert a geographical third of the world to solar; now leading a 22-nation compact. Most recently, Fugardi served as an early managing director of consumer brand technology, Vantage BP, where he re-imagined corporate direction and led its first integrated partnership with the $35B giant Verisk, as well as building the company's sales department for an 800% increase in revenue. During this time Fugardi worked with beauty brands Anastasia Beverly Hills, DITA, LA Girl, Huda Beauty, Hermès, Tiffany's, and Barefoot Dreams, as well as advising on the natural hair growth brand, Bio Follicle, and managing celebrity perfume maker and world-renowned fragrance expert, Sue Phillips.

The brands that Fugardi now brings together within the InStyler Brands portfolio include:

InStyler : As creators of the original Rotating Iron and a 10-figure retail sales history in hair tool innovation, InStyler designs advanced tools with superior technology that share the common thread of being accessible. The innovation team obsesses over tiny details that add up to big changes to help create hair styles in half the time, get beautiful long-lasting looks with incredible shine, and keep hair healthier than ever while using hot tools.

: As creators of the original Rotating Iron and a 10-figure retail sales history in hair tool innovation, InStyler designs advanced tools with superior technology that share the common thread of being accessible. The innovation team obsesses over tiny details that add up to big changes to help create hair styles in half the time, get beautiful long-lasting looks with incredible shine, and keep hair healthier than ever while using hot tools. FLOWER Hair Tools : The hair tools division of FLOWER Beauty was founded in 2020 as an extension of Drew Barrymore's FLOWER lifestyle brand. As an actress, daytime talk show host and mother of two, Drew Barrymore lives life on-the-go. That is why FLOWER Hair Tools were designed for quick and easy styling, making a great hair day a quick flick-of-the-wrist away. But not only are these tools functional, Drew made it her personal mission to make these tools exciting enough to sit on your bathroom counter.

: The hair tools division of FLOWER Beauty was founded in 2020 as an extension of Drew Barrymore's FLOWER lifestyle brand. As an actress, daytime talk show host and mother of two, Drew Barrymore lives life on-the-go. That is why FLOWER Hair Tools were designed for quick and easy styling, making a great hair day a quick flick-of-the-wrist away. But not only are these tools functional, Drew made it her personal mission to make these tools exciting enough to sit on your bathroom counter. Harry Josh® Pro Tools: Celebrity hair stylist Harry Josh single-handedly changed the last decade of hair care with his coveted A-list centric line of professional hair products that are now a stylist top pick. Leveraging unmatched knowledge and expertise along with the most cutting-edge technology available, he succeeded in the rare creation of a new culture, starring the famed Harry Josh® Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, which improves drying time by as much as 60%, to achieve a perfect sleek or volumized customized blowout.

In addition to innovating, Fugardi is finding other ways to leverage the brand's power. This includes forming symbiotic partnerships with leaders in adjacent industries, such as joining forces with Fairiche CEO, Vicki Nguyen, who Fugardi regards as a formulation master; and similarly with philanthropic efforts that give lift to the community. "Our goal is to deliver products that are life-changing via intelligently designed programs," noted Fugardi. "I consider it our responsibility to enlist other brands to leverage their power our joint efforts that truly make for an equal playing field." Under the shingle "InSpyre by InStyler", Fugardi is already gathering partners like Boka Beauty CEO, Rebecca Oystila; iHeart app creator and Nēdl CEO, Ayinde Alakoye; and 2-time world champion boxer & motivational speaker, Shannon Briggs - to focus on empowering under-represented young adults to confidently build skills and access today's career opportunities.

Fugardi brings with him a team of experts in their respective fields: CFO Joe Ali, previously at the $2T mega-conglomerate, Mizuho; Head of Operations Arin Meyer, who made the move from social media giant, Snap Inc.; and award-winning media and public relations executive Jessica del Mundo as global head of communications. Heading retail is multi-billion-dollar-sales powerhouse Shannon Bedore of Sightline Retail; and guidance from the well-respected P.E. advisor, Frank Fulco, formally of Sally Beauty, Conair & CEO of America's Beauty Show. The company's legal dept will be led by former Yahoo and DLA Piper veteran, Elliot Kermani, who will now serve as General Counsel for InStyler Brands. Joining Fugardi's board as Vice Chairman is Wahid Bastoros, logistics expert who owns FedEx Times Square, and Board Director Vicki Nguyen, to lead Fairiche along with guiding the company's cosmetic product development. Fugardi finishes, "I feel fortunate to have such a team join me in building this highly capable portfolio of brands. I imagine we can do some good in further uniting industry & community."

