Major Brands Share Secrets to Optimizing Corporate Anniversary Campaigns

Other 2018 speakers included Cargill VP of Global Brand Karen Kozak, NHL Digital Asset Archives Director Dan Piro, Guinness World Records VP of Marketing and Commercial Sales Keith Green, and History Factory CEO and Founder Bruce Weindruch.

"Anniversaries are increasingly recognized by marketers and communicators as more than just a milestone to celebrate," said Bruce Weindruch. "In an era in which authenticity is more critical than ever to earn the trust of their stakeholders, the best companies and brands approach their anniversary as a strategic opportunity to tell their story with depth and substance."

The Summit's goal is to create a community of senior-level executives and managers in marketing, communications and branding to learn from each other and provide insider knowledge on how to shape a strategy, craft stories and build a plan for their own upcoming anniversaries. Attendees had exclusive access to networking opportunities, take-home materials and unparalleled expertise from experienced leaders who have successfully leveraged anniversary campaigns for their organizations.

"People who work at some of these companies that are planning [anniversary campaigns] don't necessarily realize that there are many other folks going through the same thing," said Keith Green. "To get everybody under one roof to hear some of the best practices and ways that they can elevate their brand through these campaigns and learn from others is key."

"There's nothing like it, and I think that's what separates The Anniversary Marketing Summit from anything that's out there," said Green.

