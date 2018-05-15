Major Breakthrough in Oral Care

By merging the latest Waterpik® Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush technologies, Sonic-Fusion® enables brushing and flossing at the same time. As the sonic toothbrush head cleans tooth surfaces, the Water Flosser jet inside the brush head targets plaque and debris between teeth and below the gumline where toothbrush bristles can't reach. This flexible device also allows for brushing and flossing separately, with the touch of a button.

Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion® delivers all the clinically-proven benefits of the Waterpik® Water Flosser1 and is significantly more effective for removing plaque vs. other sonic toothbrushes.

Up to 2X as effective as regular brushing and flossing

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas

Dr. Chris Salierno, DDS, tested Sonic-Fusion® with his patients who struggled with home care. "I had the opportunity to test Sonic-Fusion with my patients and I was truly amazed by the results that I saw. My patients had significantly less plaque build-up, less bleeding and less inflammation of the gums. It appears to me that Sonic-Fusion is not only a more effective way to brush and floss, but it's also easier, so I found that my patients were actually flossing more often than they normally would."

The new Sonic-Fusion® features specially engineered Waterpik® Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush technologies, as well as:

Compact, all-in-one design that requires less counter space

One-handed mode control for simplified use

Three modes (brush, floss, brush + floss) for flexibility

Advanced water pressure control and 10 settings for custom comfort

2-minute brushing timer with 30-second pacer

Reservoir capacity of 60+ seconds

Premium LED recharge indicator

2 patented Water Flossing brush heads included

Deluxe toothbrush case included

3-year limited warranty

Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion® has earned the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. The extensive review of the clinical research by the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs confirmed that it helps remove plaque along the gumline and between teeth and prevents and reduces gingivitis.

The new Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion® will be available online May 15th for $199.99. For more information, visit waterpik.com/sonic-fusion

About Waterpik®

Waterpik® is the #1 brand of Water Flossers and Replaceable Shower Heads. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company has a rich history of innovation and design, engineering their products to deliver the wellness benefits of water in multiple new-to-the world products – including the iconic Water Flosser and Original Shower Massage®. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight.

For more information, visit waterpik.com. Waterpik® can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 Find more information at https://waterpik.com/oral-health/clinical-research/.

