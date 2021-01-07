Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV On Four Local Television Stations In Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four leading local television stations in Columbus, Ohio, WSYX (ABC/FOX), WCMH-TV (NBC), WWHO (CW), and WTTE (TBD Network), today became the latest in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features currently in development, such as immersive audio and video (up to 4K), broadcasting to mobile devices, personalized viewing tools, and advanced emergency alerts providing rich media instead of simple text messages. NEXTGEN TV also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered Internet content.

The four broadcasters will combine to air FOX, NBC, CW and TBD Network programming as NEXTGEN TV services.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever developed. Today's launch in Columbus follows a decade of development of the new technology and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. All four stations will be charter members of BitPath's revolutionary broadcast data network.

The participating stations have cooperated to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WSYX – Sinclair

WSYX is a leading Columbus, Ohio television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WSYX is affiliated with both the ABC network and, effective January 7, 2021, the FOX network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. For more information, please visit https://abc6onyourside.com/ and sbgi.net.

About WCMH-TV – Nexstar

WCMH-TV is a leading television station in Columbus, Ohio, owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WCMH-TV is affiliated with the NBC network.

About WWHO - Manhan

WWHO is owned by Manhan Media, Inc, a privately owned company, which together with its affiliates operate in nine television markets in the United States. In addition, the collective group engages in action sport content production and syndication and video production services based in Park City, UT.

About WTTE – Cunningham

WTTE is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, an independent television broadcast company that, together with its subsidiaries, owns and/or operates 20 television stations in eighteen markets across the United States. Cunningham is a Maryland corporation and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering at least seventeen cities, with dozens covered by 2022. For more information visit bitpath.com.

SOURCE BitPath

