Major California Home Inspection Firm Elite Group Inspections Partners with Energy Raven to Improve Homebuyer Experience

Leading inspection firm teams up with Energy Raven to provide cutting-edge property insights and energy efficiency solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Group Inspections , a leading innovative inspection company in North America, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Energy Raven , an AI-powered energy assessment service provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing home intelligence and empowering homeowners with unparalleled property insights and energy solutions.

Founded over 40 years ago, Elite Group Inspections has been at the forefront of the inspection industry, pioneering the integration of technology into inspections. As the largest single-location inspection company in the United States, Elite Group Inspections has continually introduced cutting-edge tools and techniques to enhance the inspection process. With a dedicated team of over 85 inspectors, Elite Group Inspections helps over 25,000 homeowners every year, earning them recognition as one of the top inspection firms in the nation.

Chad Hett, CEO of Elite Group Inspections, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Energy Raven marks a significant milestone in the inspection industry. By including Energy Raven's AI-powered energy dashboards with our inspections, we can provide homeowners with unparalleled insights into their property's performance - including ensuring they get access to free money available from rebates and tax credits - further advancing our goal of being a critical, trusted ally throughout their homeownership journey."

Energy Raven's innovative energy analysis tools will complement Elite Group Inspections' comprehensive suite of inspection services, including termite, roof certifications, sewer camera inspections, mold inspections, and commercial inspections. By integrating Energy Raven's technology, Elite Group Inspections aims to further enhance the quality of information they can provide to homebuyers during their inspections.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Property Insights: Energy Raven's AI-powered software provides homeowners with in-depth insights into their property's energy performance, empowering them to make informed decisions for their future.

Energy Raven's AI-powered software provides homeowners with in-depth insights into their property's energy performance, empowering them to make informed decisions for their future. Upgraded Inspection Results: By seamlessly integrating Energy Raven's technology into their inspections, Elite Group Inspections enhances the quality of the information they give to homebuyers.

By seamlessly integrating Energy Raven's technology into their inspections, Elite Group Inspections enhances the quality of the information they give to homebuyers. Industry Leadership: Elite Group Inspections reinforces its position as a top inspection firm in the United States by integrating the latest advancements that help level-up the home inspection experience.

"Our partnership with Elite Group Inspections underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the inspection industry," said Shannon Bloemker, Founder & CEO of Energy Raven. "Together, we're revolutionizing home inspections, providing homeowners with the platform they need to reduce energy costs and optimize the performance of their home."

About Elite Group Inspections:

Elite Group Inspections is the largest and most innovative inspection company in North America, pioneering the integration of technology into inspections for over 40 years. With a dedicated team of over 85 inspectors, Elite Group Inspections offers a comprehensive suite of inspection services, including termite, roof certifications, sewer camera inspections, mold inspections, and commercial inspections. Committed to innovation and excellence, Elite Group Inspections continues to set the standard for the inspection industry. For more information, visit eliteinspections.com.

About Energy Raven:

Energy Raven specializes in AI-powered energy analysis, exclusively tailored for homebuyers through top-tier home inspection firms. Integrated seamlessly into routine home inspections, Energy Raven provides property-specific insights to empower homeowners to make informed decisions about home performance. Utilizing data, analytics, and AI, Energy Raven offers a roadmap for homeowners looking to reduce energy bills, positively impact the environment, and access financial resources for energy projects. For more information, visit energyraven.com.

