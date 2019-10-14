Major Cass County land auction to include large parcels in Oxbow levee

FARGO, North Dakota, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming auction of 827 acres in the Oxbow-Hickson area will offer one of the last chances to obtain large parcels of undeveloped land in Cass County within the Oxbow-Hickson-Bakke levee. Steffes Group is marketing the land and conducting the online auction.

"This may very well include the last of the remaining large parcels in the levee," said Max Steffes, representative of the auction company.

The 827 acres include approximately 100 acres within the OHB Levee. It also includes approximately 726 acres of Red River Valley farmland, with Interstate 29 and Highway 81 frontage. The 100 acres within the levee include 23 acres on Clubhouse Drive, 76 acres adjacent to Bakke, and a 1.61 acre building lot directly north of the popular Knickerbocker bar and venue.

"To say the least, the offering of this land presents intriguing possibilities for a wide range of buyers, just a few minutes from Fargo. We will be offering it in 10 tracts, most ranging from 23 to 144 acres. Much is quality cropland that will be of interest to home builders, developers, farmers, investors and tax deferred exchange buyers, among others," said Steffes.

Bidding on the properties will open at 8 a.m. Monday, November 11, with bidding open until 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, or noon the same day, depending on the tracts.

Steffes representatives will be available Thursday, Oct. 31, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Oxbow Country Club, 40 Clubhouse Drive, Oxbow to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections of the land.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.steffesgroup.com or call 701-237-9173.

Steffes Group, based in West Fargo, North Dakota, sells and manages a full range of agricultural assets, including land, equipment, hay and livestock.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Max Steffes, 701-237-9173

SOURCE Steffes Group