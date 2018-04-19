Major Chemical Company Signs Agreement for Coreworx Interface Management

John Gillberry, Coreworx CEO, stated, "This company is a leader within their industry with a proven track record delivering projects of this nature. They pursue only the best results when executing their projects, as well as when they select vendors, so we are extremely proud to be chosen as their partner for implementing interface management across this project. We look forward to providing this team with better insight into potential interface issues they may encounter on this project for improved risk mitigation."

About Coreworx

Coreworx is a software and services company that provides integrated information management software solutions, including Coreworx Interface Management, for the world's engineering and construction projects. Coreworx solutions service a portfolio of projects valued at over $1 trillion across 40 countries, on more than 2000 projects with 100,000+ users.

Coreworx software enables EPCs, owner-operators, and contractors to automate best practices, mitigate business risk, and improve performance to budget throughout the entire project life cycle. Coreworx has development and sales locations in Houston, Calgary, and Kitchener. For more information, visit: www.coreworx.com

About Coreworx Interface Management

All capital engineering and construction projects involve complex interface dependencies between contracting parties. These interfaces can create challenges to successful project execution. Coreworx Interface Management software helps project teams overcome these interface challenges through a pre-configured, web-based solution that supports the direct and formalized communication between contractors.

