Major Companies, Institutions in Illinois Call for 100% Clean Energy Legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two dozen companies and higher education institutions in Illinois called on state lawmakers today to accelerate the state's transition to 100% clean energy and a cleaner, more equitable transportation system.

"Strengthening Illinois' clean energy and transportation programs will also help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, build regulatory accountability, and secure a just future for communities disproportionately impacted by climate change," they wrote in a letter delivered to Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly.

The signatories include Advocate Aurora Health, IKEA Retail US, Mars, Inc., Microsoft, Paypal, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Unilever, and the University of Illinois, among others. The sustainability nonprofit Ceres coordinated the letter.

Climate legislation is expected to be a top priority for the Illinois General Assembly this year. Among legislation likely to be considered is the Clean Energy and Jobs Act (CEJA), which was first introduced in 2018 and includes proposals to help Illinois achieve 100% renewable energy by 2050, transition to a carbon-free power sector by 2030, expand energy efficiency programs and electric vehicle infrastructure, and implement a just transition for fossil fuel workers.

"We need bold action now if we are to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and build a better future for generations to come," said Patrick Flynn, vice president of sustainability at Salesforce. "Illinois has a unique opportunity to make a bold climate commitment and ensure a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon economy."

"Siemens supports Gov. Pritzker's work to advance clean energy policies that promote equitable solutions, seek to create jobs, and will help the state of Illinois reach the next level of critical technology deployment in transportation electrification, sustainability and resilience," said Judy Martinez-Faye, head of external affairs, Midwest Region and Texas, Siemens USA. "We fully support and are looking forward to working with Gov. Pritzker's Energy Team regarding his principles for a clean and renewable economy in Illinois."

