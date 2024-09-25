MAJOR CONFERENCE: 'THE MORE DANGEROUS STATE OF THE WORLD AND THE NEED FOR FIT LEADERSHIP'

THE MUCH MORE DANGEROUS CASE OF DONALD TRUMP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Mental Health Coalition's major conference this Friday at the Press Club will be like no other. The special conference website with the latest information is DANGEROUSCASE.org. After the conference there will be a private dinner for the panelists and invited media. To attend first register at the website, then email [email protected].

We are at an extremely critical time. That is why we are holding this conference Friday. The year before the 2020 election we held our first major conference at the Press Club. "The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership" conference was considered important enough that it was broadcast for all 3 hours on C-Span. As never before or since, we brought together thirteen highly respected experts from many different areas of expertise, including psychiatry, law, political science, economics, history, journalism, climate science, and nuclear science. The second edition of our extremely prescient New York Times bestseller, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, was released at that conference. Now, we are once again convening top experts on U.S. government/presidency together with the most eminent living mental health experts to discuss the most critical public health emergency of our time: Donald Trump's mental unfitness, and the dangers that may ensue from it.

At the conference the new book, The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 40 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess Him Anew, will be released.

