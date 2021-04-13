Major Corporations Strategizing Office Reopenings

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent online Webinar on Workplace Safety And Workspace Management, DeskFlex executive Shaun Passley noted that major global organizations, like Google LLC and Amazon.Com Inc. have commenced plans to gradually reopen their businesses. Shaun Passley suggested that organizations of all sizes and from all sectors will soon do the same, and stressed the importance of preparing now for that eventuality.

In his welcoming remarks, he said that DeskFlex's own research (based on conversations with existing and prospective clients) indicated that re-opening their physical workspaces is high on their agenda. Many organizations, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are looking for innovative technological solutions, like a start of the art desk reservation system, to help them successfully implement their re-opening plans. In Mr. Shaun Passley words:

"The old ways of using manual visitor registers and visitor logs, to manage employee and visitor safety at workspaces, won't cut it anymore! Only organizations that embrace innovative, real-time technological solutions will make the successful transition from locked-own to open-for-business!"



The Webinar focused on various aspects of Workplace Safety And Workspace Management. These included how organizations can use Office Hoteling, Desk and Cubicle sharing and Conference Room and Meeting space scheduling, and rolling out a remote desk and cubicle reservation system to streamline a safe reopening experience for visitors, guests and employees alike.

The 2-hour session, which was fully-booked based on prescheduling, concluded with a demonstration of various DeskFlex solutions to support a workspace reopening strategy, including workspace safety and scheduling products. Company staff highlighted the ease of integration of these tools with corporate systems, such as MS Outlook and Exchange, and displayed a variety of planning, scheduling and reporting tools to support office hoteling and desk space management.



Established in 1993, DeskFlex is now one of the premier providers of flexible and innovative software for office hoteling and scheduling of conference rooms, office workspaces, desks, and parking spaces. Today, we also offer a broader range of currently applicable solutions, from Vaccine Management, Contact Tracing, and Thermal Detection, to Room Scheduling, Visitor Management, Touch Screens and Cubicle and Desk Beacons.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.





SOURCE DeskFlex