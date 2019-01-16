Major Donors Give $165 million to Non-Profits

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Gold, a leading fundraising consultancy, announced that 1,300 high net worth families gave $165 million in donations to dozens of non-profit organizations in 2018. The company's signature three day retreat for high net-worth philanthropists won widespread praise from attendees and resulted in significant new funding for client charities.

"This gathering was such a wonderful experience. I can't think of a better investment of time and financial resources," noted a donor to an international medical relief organization. "I've never attended a more organized, beautiful gathering."

Over the past three decades, Westfall Gold's team has produced 375 Major Donor Events which have raised $831 million. The model broke new records in 2018 generating, on average, $3.4 million per event. At a typical Major Donor Event, the company's clients saw 76% of attendees make an average commitment of $96,700.

"Our events create an environment that engages donors at a deeper level," said Lisa Wolf, Vice-President of Consulting. "They get excited about the work of the organization and leave with a much better understanding of the mission and vision. This enthusiasm reduces the time needed to cultivate the donors and increases their giving."

Across the board, attendees affirmed the impact of the Westfall Gold Major Donor Event:

I gained a deep understanding of the organization's vision and impact: 99.8%

This event strengthened my trust in the organization: 99.9%

I was inspired at the event: 100%

In addition to making a significant monetary commitment, 99.4% of attendees agreed to invite others to future events. Wolf noted, "Our clients have found that Major Donor Event attendees become advocates that help grow a broad community of support for the organization's mission."

