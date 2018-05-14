Major Drink Alert -- Music Mogul DJ Khaled Partners with Hyde Power Potion Energy Drink by ProSupps

DJ Khaled added, "I'm excited to be a part of the ProSupps Hyde Power Potion team. Their vision and drive inspire and match the energy and excitement I have for the future of this partnership."

As a partner in the Hyde Power Potion business, DJ Khaled will demonstrate the ways in which the drink helps him to have the energy to perform at a high level all day, every day. He will share the brand and product via social media, at concert and event appearances, as well as many of his other creative outlets.

Humphreys concluded, "The Hyde brand has already been established as a dominant player worldwide in the energy supplement space, and this new partnership will take that dominance to a new world of people thirsting for the type of performance energy and flavor that only Hyde Power Potion provides."

About DJ Khaled / We The Best Music Group

A major force in the music industry, mogul, executive, mega producer, 2017 Grammy nominated recording artist, 2018 American Music Award winner, and NY Times Best Selling Author DJ Khaled, known as the "Anthem King" and commonly referred to as the "Quincy Jones of Hip Hop & R&B", has made dozens of chart-topping hit records, recording 10 studio albums featuring the biggest names in music: JAY Z, Kanye West, Drake, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Future, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, among others. Khaled has co-starred in Pitch Perfect 3, is the current co-star of THE FOUR on Fox. He is a humanitarian as the Global Social Ambassador of Project Red and the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. He has captivated millions of fans globally by the use of social media and has been coined the "King of Snapchat." His new album "Father of Asahd" is set to release this year.

About ProSupps LLC

ProSupps LLC (www.prosupps.com), based in Frisco, TX, is a leader in the sports & performance nutrition industry. Widely known as the makers of the massively popular Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll pre-workout formulas, ProSupps provides quality performance nutrition solutions focused on energy, performance and recovery. Hyde Power Potion, the company's entry into the carbonated performance energy drink space, was released in early 2018 to wide acclaim. It is available at key retail partners like Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon, as well as grocery locations and convenience stores around the country. More information, and a product locator, can be found at www.hydepowerpotion.com.

