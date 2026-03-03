Major Food Group and American Express to host CARBONE BEACH during FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Weekend

The iconic supper club on the sand returns for its fifth year as Miami Race Week's most anticipated dining and entertainment experience

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express and Major Food Group (MFG), the hospitality powerhouse led by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, are proud to announce the fifth edition of Amex x CARBONE BEACH. The iconic three-night "Supper Club on the Sand" returns during the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Friday through Sunday, May 1–3, 2026. The event is one of the weekend's most anticipated dining and entertainment experiences, once again transforming the Miami shoreline into an unparalleled destination.

Over the past five years, Amex x CARBONE BEACH has become a highly sought after dining experience during the Miami Grand Prix™ weekend, where world-class dining, show-stopping entertainment, and the city's vibrant nightlife collide. Each evening begins with an elegant oceanfront cocktail hour¹, setting the stage for a meticulously curated multi-course dinner by Chef Mario Carbone featuring CARBONE's signature specialties. As the night unfolds, surprise performances and unforgettable moments continue the tradition that has defined CARBONE BEACH since its debut.

Tickets will be available to American Express Platinum Card® Members March 3rd, and the event will be open to all Card Members March 4th, while supplies last. All tickets must be purchased with an American Express® Card.² Individual tickets will be available, via Resy , and a minimum of 8 tickets is required for a personal table and you can book up to 14 tickets on Resy. Anyone interested in purchasing more tickets must visit CarboneBeach.com for more information. Terms apply.

"Reaching this milestone anniversary affirms what we've believed from the beginning: CARBONE BEACH is a defining Miami tradition," said Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Founder of Major Food Group. "Over the past five years, we've never approached it as something to maintain- only something to elevate. Raising the bar isn't an ambition; it's the standard, and at this point, the question isn't whether we'll surpass last year, but how we'll elevate the experience yet again."

"As we begin our first year as the Official Payments Partner of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, we're proud to deepen our presence in a city and at an event that means so much to our Card Members," said Bess Spaeth, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Management & Experiences at American Express. "Experiences like Amex x CARBONE BEACH perfectly reflect the exceptional access we're committed to delivering."

Miami continues to be one of the most dynamic dining and hospitality destinations in the U.S. In fact, it was one of the leading destinations for hotel bookings through Amex Travel in 2025. Throughout the city, eligible American Express® Card Members can enjoy benefits and perks across some of Miami's luxury hotels and resorts and sports and entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Stadium.

With locations in New York, Miami, London, Dubai, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Dallas, Riyadh, and Doha, CARBONE has earned international acclaim as one of the premier Italian dining destinations globally. CARBONE Miami continues to be a coveted spot for locals and visitors alike, and reservations are available through Resy. For further information, reservations, and updates, please visit Majorfood.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MAJOR FOOD GROUP:

Major Food Group (MFG) — named one of GQ's "20 Most Creative Companies in the World" — is a globally celebrated hospitality company that has redefined luxury for the modern era. Founded in 2011 by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has built a dynamic empire of over fifty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels across fifteen cities worldwide — and growing. The group is behind some of the most iconic brands in dining and hospitality, including CARBONE, CARBONE VINO, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Chateau ZZ's, Sadelle's, Contessa, Parm, and Torrisi.

While each concept is distinct, together they exemplify an unmistakably Major blend of storytelling, elegance, and bold creativity — a signature approach that continues to shape the global hospitality landscape.

For more information, please visit www.majorfood.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS:

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

2All publicly available tickets must be purchased with an American Express Card.

