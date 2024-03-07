Major Food Group Announces the Third Year of 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH' on May 2 - 5, 2024

The supper club experience returns with a fresh take on the beloved event for an unforgettable Miami Race Week

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Food Group (MFG), the visionary team behind some of the most prestigious dining establishments in the United States, led by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, is excited to announce the third installment of 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH.' Leveraging the success of CARBONE's global expansion and the triumphs of the previous two Amex CARBONE BEACH events, this year's iteration will bring even more delights to Miami Race Week, offering a four-night affair from May 2 - 5, 2024, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, with a reimagined twist on the iconic American Express CARBONE BEACH experience.

Building on the resounding success of past years' star-studded sold-out dinners, each evening will commence with a bespoke cocktail hour1, setting the stage for a seated dinner meticulously curated by the renowned Chef Mario Carbone. Guests can anticipate CARBONE's signature dishes along with new special menu items, immersive theatrics, live performances, and authentic Italian touches, complemented with new design elements that enhance the already revered ambiance of 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH.'

American Express Platinum Card® and Centurion® Card Members will have first access to individual tickets2 and tables beginning March 5, 2024, available exclusively at CarboneBeach.com (terms apply). Starting March 7, 2024, guests can also visit CarboneBeach.com to reserve a table or be added to the waiting list, with accommodations ranging from 8-14 guests.

"Featuring unforgettable culinary artistry and electrifying performances by undisputed icons, 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH' has not only completely redefined the luxury event scene but also exemplified our commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality to the highest caliber. At Major Food Group, we continually strive to surpass our own standards, and 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH' 2024 is no exception. As we approach one of Miami's most anticipated weeks, it promises to be an even more spectacular celebration, offering our guests an experience unlike any other they've encountered before." - Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Founder of Major Food Group.

"We're thrilled to return to Miami with Major Food Group for our third installment of 'American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH', giving our Card Members exclusive access to this one-of-a-kind-event" said Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President of Proprietary Product Management and Loyalty Programs at American Express. "With an iconic menu, live entertainment and new surprises, we know this is an evening they won't want to miss."

With locations in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Dallas, Riyadh and Qatar, CARBONE has earned international acclaim as one of the premier Italian dining destinations globally. CARBONE Miami continues to be a coveted spot for locals and visitors alike and reservations are available through Resy.

For further information, reservations, and updates, please visit Majorfood.com or contact [email protected] .

About Major Food Group:

Major Food Group (MFG) is one of the most celebrated, innovative, and successful companies in the history of the hospitality business. Founded a decade ago by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has established a global empire that exceeds forty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels, spanning seven countries, and has redefined industry standards along the way. Among the brand's numerous iconic concepts—which represent the pinnacle of dining and luxury in cities from New York, Miami and Las Vegas to Paris, Toronto, Hong Kong and the Middle East —are CARBONE, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Sadelle's, Contessa, and Torrisi Bar & Restaurant. While each brand this creative force brings to life is distinct, they all reflect MFG's refined, celebratory, and thoroughly contemporary approach to its craft.

For more information visit: https://www.MajorFood.com

Instagram: @MajorFoodGroup

Facebook: /MajorFoodGroup

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress , instagram.com/americanexpress, threads.net/@americanexpress, tiktok.com/@americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint , Resy , corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

About Resy

Resy is a hospitality technology platform that powers restaurants around the world and a consumer-facing reservation platform for passionate diners. Since its inception in 2014, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a growing network of highly-engaged diners, with the powerful backing of American Express. Resy is a go-to destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

Global Dining Access by Resy is a benefit that gives eligible* American Express Card Members special access to sought-after restaurants. The digital membership - brought to life through Resy - includes daily access to exclusive reservation slots at more than 650 participating restaurants, Priority Notify, invites to premium dining events and experiences and a VIP Diner Badge. Resy users unlock their Global Dining Access membership by adding an eligible American Express Card to their Resy profile.

*Global Dining Access by Resy membership extends to eligible U.S. American Express Cards: Platinum Card®, Business Platinum Card®, Corporate Platinum Card®, The Centurion Card, Corporate Centurion Card, Centurion Business Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire (see Global Dining Access Terms and Conditions).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alchemy/CARBONE BEACH

Matt Brooks

[email protected]

American Express

Emily Balogh

[email protected]

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

2All publicly available tickets must be purchased with an American Express Card.

SOURCE Major Food Group