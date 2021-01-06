Major Frac Equipment Auction - January 20, 2021; Superior Energy Auctioneers Conducting Sale Online or Onsite

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Energy Auctioneers is pleased to announce the sale of these BJ Services assets, with equipment locations in Shreveport, LA, and Weatherford, OK. Visit our website at SuperiorAuctioneers.com for more details. This is a very significant Energy Industry event. You can participate Online or Onsite. Equipment information @ 304-382-9799. Personal inspection of equipment is available now.

This auction features 3000-2250HP Frac Spreads (Some Bi-Fuel) • (65) Frac Pumps • (57) Sleeper Truck Tractors • Compressor Trucks • Blenders • Hydration Units • Data Vans • Manifold Trailers • Acid Transports • Sand Equipment • Cement Double Pumpers • Bulk Cement Trailers • Forklift

NOTE: FRAC SPREADS WILL BE OFFERED AS PACKAGES & MINI PACKAGES

Also available for Private Sale: 54,200HP Frac Spread with Sleeper Truck Tractors.

Superior Energy Auctioneers www.superiorauctioneers.com will conduct this live online auction at 9:00 A.M. (CST) @ the Embassy Suites Hotel (Airport Location) in Oklahoma City, OK. Online pre-bidding is available now! To Participate, register at Proxibid.com.

Superior Energy Auctioneers is the veteran team in this industry. After 40 years in the auction industry the team at Superior is known as the most experienced and knowledgeable in the industry.

For more information, visit www.SuperiorAuctioneers.com, or contact Tim Archer @ 304-382-9799, [email protected]

SOURCE Superior Energy Auctioneers

Related Links

superiorauctioneers.com

