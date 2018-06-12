Major German Brands Turn to Salesforce to Navigate Fourth Industrial Revolution

Salesforce is experiencing rapid growth in Germany and has increased its real estate footprint with the opening of its new German headquarters in Munich last year. The company also plans to expand its data centre capacity by 100% in Germany in 2019. The increased office space and data centre capacity will further support the company's rapidly growing base of customers in the region.

"Germany is home to some of the most digitally advanced businesses in the world today," said Joachim Schreiner, Country Leader, Germany, Salesforce. "Many of our customers are the global market leaders of their industry and at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, working with new technologies such as cloud, social, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to transform how they connect with their customers. We are delighted to host our Trailblazer community at CEBIT - a meeting place for innovators and pioneers."

New German customers include Deutsche Bahn, Siemens and Villeroy & Boch

Salesforce is growing its customer base in Germany as businesses look for a strategic partner to support their future digital transformation programs. Today, 85% of the DAX30 companies are Salesforce customers and recent new customers include Deutsche Bahn, Siemens, Hapag-Lloyd and Villeroy & Boch.

Deutsche Bahn selected Salesforce to meet increasing expectations for customer service and customer experience in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. DB Systel GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of DB AG and digital partner for all Group companies, will implement a wide range of digital projects for the companies of DB AG all powered by Salesforce. Christa Koenen , CEO of DB Systel and Group CIO Deutsche Bahn, will discuss the challenges facing Transportation in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Deutsche Bahn's digital transformation strategy in a fireside chat hosted by Salesforce on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 1pm on d!talk stage in Hall 9.

Trailblazers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution gather at CEBIT

Salesforce will host a week-long program at CEBIT dedicated to innovation, fun, learning and giving back. The Salesforce hall will host the largest keynote theatre of the trade fair with 14 keynotes as part of the d!talk programme - the platform for showcases dedicated to the digitization of business and society.

The Salesforce Hall and the Salesforce Park will bring together a community of more than 100 partners and customer trailblazers, such as Canyon Bicycles, KONE and REWE digital, all demonstrating practical examples of how successful companies are leveraging new technologies to advance the digital transformation of their business.

Canyon Bicycles the bicycle manufacturer and digital pioneer has chosen Salesforce as its strategic platform to connect with its customers, partners and employees in a whole new way. In the Salesforce Park at CEBIT, Canyon Bicycles invites visitors to watch demo bikers riding on a pump track and try the latest bikes. Inside hall 9 visitors can use virtual reality glasses to explore the future of biking.

