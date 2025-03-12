Major Global Companies Pledge Historic Support to Triple Nuclear Energy

On the sidelines of CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, major companies join forces for the first time to launch a pioneering cross-sector pledge to emphasize nuclear energy's essential role in enhancing energy security, resiliency and providing continuous clean energy.

The group, which includes Google, Amazon, Meta, and Dow, joins 14 major global banks and financial institutions, 140 nuclear industry companies, and 31 countries in supporting the goal to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050.

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a cross-industry group of large energy users signed a pledge supporting the goal of at least tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050. This is the first time major businesses beyond the nuclear sector have come together to publicly back an extensive and concerted expansion of nuclear power to meet increasing global energy demand. They also urge other energy users to support the goal to triple nuclear energy. The collective call, facilitated by World Nuclear Association, brings together global companies recognizing their need for nuclear's clean, firm and abundant energy to power their future growth, while also meeting goals of greater energy resiliency and security. This group of companies acknowledge government support and advocate for equal access to finance for nuclear energy.

Founding signatories at CERAWeek include: Amazon, Google, Meta, Dow, Occidental, Allseas, OSGE, and IHI. The Pledge is expected to gain more support over the coming months, reflecting growing interest in nuclear power from industries as diverse as maritime, aviation and oil & gas.

The Pledge recognizes nuclear's potential to expand beyond traditional grid electricity, providing abundant, continuous energy to support successful and cost-competitive operations for energy users. It continues by highlighting how nuclear can provide clean energy for increased electrification, and a range of economic activity and industrial processes, including the technology sector, synergies with the oil & gas industry, and the provision of industrial process heat – for which nuclear is the most credible and scalable clean source.

During CERAWeek, many of the companies, alongside policymakers and the wider nuclear industry, gathered to discuss how nuclear energy fits into their businesses' future strategic plans because it offers an abundant and reliable source of power needed for their growing operations. This pledge demonstrates the demand and support for innovation, investment, and collaboration to achieve global ambitions of industry and countries.

Quotes from supporting organizations

Lucia Tian, Head of Clean Energy & Decarbonization Technologies, Google, said: "We are proud to sign a pledge in support of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050, as nuclear power will be pivotal in building a reliable, secure, and sustainable energy future. Google will continue to work alongside our partners to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear technologies that can provide the around-the-clock clean energy necessary to meet growing electricity demand around the world."

Brandon Oyer, Head of Americas Energy and Water for Amazon Web Services, said: "Accelerating nuclear energy development will be critical to strengthening our nation's security, meeting future energy demands, and addressing climate change. Amazon supports the World Nuclear Association's pledge, and is proud to have invested more than $1 billion over the last year in nuclear energy projects and technologies, which is part of our broader Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040."

Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy, Meta, said: "As global economies expand, the need for a reliable, clean, and resilient energy supply is paramount. Nuclear energy, with its ability to provide continuous power, can help meet this rising demand. "We're excited to join alongside this multi-organizational effort with the Tripling Nuclear Pledge to reiterate our commitment to nuclear energy."

Edward Stones, Business Vice President, Dow Energy & Climate, said: "Energy is the lifeblood of global manufacturing and therefore investing and expanding access to clean, reliable, cost-competitive nuclear energy is critical to industrial progress. Dow considers nuclear energy, especially the promising technology of advanced small modular nuclear, to be a long-term competitive source of safe, firm and clean energy."

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of World Nuclear Association, which represents the global nuclear industry and led the Pledge initiative, said: "The unprecedented support announced today by some of the world's most influential companies to at least triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 sends a clear signal to accelerate policy, finance and regulatory changes that enable the rapid expansion of nuclear power. The global shift towards more nuclear highlights this is the only way we'll deliver the abundant firm clean energy required to power growth and innovation in technology, a host of other industries and the entire economy."

Laurent Odeh, Chief Commercial Officer for Urenco, which provides enriched uranium to fuel existing and new-design reactors, said: "It will be a lot harder to address environmental concerns while facilitating economic development in the world without the reliable, 24/7 baseload power nuclear energy provides. This support from large energy users is another sign for governments to enable new nuclear projects so we can accelerate construction and meet the energy needs of both industry and the public."

Nuclear energy generates 9% of the world's electricity from 439 power reactors.

Beyond electricity, nuclear reactors have been used for desalination, district heating and process heat, with 750 reactor operating years of experience.

Global energy consumption is projected to continue growing at around 4% annually, according to the International Energy Agency.

About Tripling Global Nuclear Energy Capacity

Initially launched at World Nuclear Symposium in September 2023 and in partnership with Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ahead of COP28 in Dubai, the goal to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 has earned support from 31 countries through the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy and more than 140 nuclear industry companies through an accompanying industry pledge. Fourteen of the world's largest financial institutions backed the goal in September 2024. Now, they have been joined by a cross-sector group of large energy users that have endorsed the same goal, publicly at a conference that covers the entire energy sector.

The Large Energy Users Pledge was led by World Nuclear Association and its strategic partners within the Net Zero Nuclear initiative, including CERAWeek Event Co-Host Urenco Group and Cameco Corporation.

About World Nuclear Association

World Nuclear Association is the international organisation that represents the global nuclear industry. Its mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information, developing common industry positions, and contributing to the energy debate, as well as to pave the way for expanding nuclear business.

