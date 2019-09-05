Major Global Hindu Organization Signs on to Test Liberty Defense's HEXWAVE

TSXV: SCAN

Frankfurt: LD2

OTCQB: LDDFF



ATLANTA and VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd . ("Liberty") ( TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2 ; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, is announcing that it has signed a collaboration agreement (CoA) with a major Hindu organization to beta test HEXWAVE.

As a global Hindu religious and social organization with 3,300 temples around the world, the organization has a number of temples located throughout North America, and is the first house of worship to sign on with Liberty to test HEXWAVE.

"Houses of worship are a key customer segment for Liberty Defense, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside the Hindu temple in Southeast United States to better understand how we can serve them. Securing this open place of worship, which is a sizable temple outside of India, will come with its own set of challenges, but we believe that HEXWAVE's ability to operate in both indoor and outdoor environments, in combination with its scalable and modular design, will enable us to help make this place of worship safer," said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense.

"I contacted Liberty Defense to better understand their HEXWAVE technology and how it can fit into our Hindu temples for minimizing the risk of attacks," said Dixit Suthar, security system administrator for the temple. "This is becoming more and more prevalent with houses of worship becoming targets of such attacks. There are many different types of detection technologies out there, however HEXWAVE strongly caught my attention with its ability to detect non-metallic objects. We work heavily with our partners to evaluate their products as well as improve/adapt them based on usage requirements of a house of worship. We're excited to work with Liberty Defense to see how we can make HEXWAVE a success for houses of worship."

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE's development process. The incremental testing of the system in actual facilities can help to ensure that the product is aligned to market requirements. Beta testing is expected to begin later in 2019 and progress into 2020. Liberty will be beta testing HEXWAVE at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, the Vancouver Rogers Arena, in the State of Utah, and Sleiman shopping centers.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Riker

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Hinduism

Hinduism is an Indian religion and dharma, or way of life, widely practised in the Indian subcontinent and parts of Southeast Asia. Hinduism has been called the oldest religion in the world. Hinduism is the world's third largest religion; its followers, known as Hindus, constitute about 1.15 billion, or 15–16%, of the global population. Hinduism is the most widely professed faith in India, Nepal and Mauritius. It is also the predominant religion in Bali, Indonesia. Significant numbers of Hindu communities are also found in the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and other countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to the expectation of future CoAs and validation of technology. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) there is no assurance that Liberty will obtain further CoAs. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty caution that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the parties as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

All amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

www.libertydefense.com

