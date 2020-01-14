Major Global Law Firms Leverage AppGuard's Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGuard, Inc , A Blue Planet-works company and leading zero trust cybersecurity solution for endpoints, servers, mobile platforms and IoT devices, today announced the continued onboarding of leading law firms across the globe. Major firms in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan have recently selected AppGuard as a critical component in their cybersecurity stack to provide maximum protection while also reducing overall enterprise security risk and costs..

As cyberattack frequency and sophistication continue to increase, law firms are a major target for advanced cybersecurity attacks due to their sensitive data. AppGuard's patented zero trust solution is unique in the space, providing prevention instead of detection. This approach is proven to be effective against every type of advanced attack, including fileless malware, drive by downloads and zero day. By implementing AppGuard into the enterprise cybersecurity stack, customers reduce their overall risk exposure and experience significant cost savings across the entire IT and cybersecurity cost center.

A leading U.S. law firm with offices located in key business centers and political capitals around the globe, needed to provide an additional level of support for their most critical machines that would close all vulnerabilities that may exist. Their IT group, headed by some of the leading cyber experts in the industry, tested AppGuard against their current solutions and other products in the industry. After rigorous testing, they were unable to breach AppGuard and will be using AppGuard to secure their mission critical applications, providing them 100% protection.

Two major global firms wanted to replace their current solutions with a zero trust solution. After careful analysis of the leading industry products, they both selected AppGuard based on its ability to prevent every type of attack. AppGuard secures the enterprise by enforcing the integrity of operating system design. Through continuous operating system-based policy enforcement, AppGuard provides the highest level of protection as well as reduces IT and cyber cost overhead.

"Protecting our enterprise and data has become a critical component of doing business in today's high-risk environment. We feel confident AppGuard provides us the level of protection that our customers as well as our organization expect." says Director of Information Technology of Am Law 100 Law Firm in New York.

"We knew that we needed to increase the level of protection our current solution provided and analyzed all the leading solutions in the industry. AppGuard far exceeded our existing product as well as every other product we tested." says Major U.S. Law Firm.

About AppGuard, Inc.

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-works company, provides award-winning server and endpoint cybersecurity protection for enterprises as well as small and medium sized businesses. AppGuard's patented inheritance technology maintains the same level of guarding and isolation on any process spawned from a risky application. The technology does not rely on detection and response, and instead prevents. For more information, visit: https://www.appguard.us/

