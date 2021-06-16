Major Hemp CBD Expo Returns to Dallas

Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite and at the convention center during the event. https://luckyleafexpo.com/dallas/

"Legalizing hemp in Texas will open up so many doors and create thousands of jobs for entrepreneurs or anyone wanting to learn about CBD and Hemp." Aiden Roberts, CEO Lucky Leaf Expo.

"If you want in-depth, quality knowledge that you can use about CBD and Hemp from seed to sale, our educational series along with our pre show crash course will teach you everything you need to know. " Mark Edwards, Marketing Lucky Leaf Expo.

"We have a diverse array of exhibitors in every channel of the CBD Hemp industry that specialize in the sale of seeds, CPA's, attorneys, accountants, processors, manufacturers, soft gel companies, to help get you started for your business." Chad Sloan- Lucky Leaf Expo

At Lucky Leaf our passion for the industry propels us to bring you the best, most prolific event possible. We at Lucky Leaf have personally seen the positive impact that cannabis and hemp have made on people's lives. We've seen individuals' health and well being thrive. We've seen people discover business opportunities that weren't possible only a few years ago and witnessed the rising influence they have on local economies. Our company is a prime example.

Media credentials are available by visiting https://luckyleafexpo.com/dallas/media-press-pass/

To learn more about Lucky Leaf Expo or to schedule an interview with Chad Sloan please call 972-694-5553 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Lucky Leaf Expo website at www.luckyleafexpo.com

