Major Home Appliances Market size to grow by USD 89.95 billion from 2022 to 2027| The innovation and product launches to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Major Home Appliances Market is set to grow by USD 89.95 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.9%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Advancements in technology, performance enhancements, feature improvements, and innovative designs are key drivers fueling the expansion of the home appliances market. Recent years have witnessed substantial growth attributed to these product innovations. Customers increasingly prefer appliances that efficiently perform multiple tasks while consuming minimal resources. In response to evolving consumer demands, manufacturers are consistently diversifying their product lines. Additionally, some companies employ effective marketing tactics and attractive discounts to drive product sales. Notably, improvements in compressor technologies and enhanced insulation have significantly contributed to increased demand for top-tier refrigeration units. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Major Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Major Home Appliances Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Refrigerators And Freezers



Washing And Drying Appliances



Heating And Cooling Appliances



Cooking Appliances

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The refrigerators and freezers segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. In developed regions, the expansion of the smart refrigerators market is comparatively slower than in developing countries. This disparity arises from the high household penetration rate of refrigerators in developed regions, which have already attained maturity.

Major Home Appliances Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include AB Electrolux., Beko Plc, Frigidaire, Fujitsu General Ltd., General Electric Co., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Good Air LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Holding Management LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

The major home appliances market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The innovation and product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices and operating costs will hamper the market growth.

Major Home Appliances Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising demand for smart and connected appliances driven by consumer preference for simplified tasks drives growth in the major home appliances market.

Factors like increased purchasing power, nuclear family trends, modular kitchen popularity, and evolving eating habits contribute to market expansion.

Freezer refrigerators with advanced features like heat pumps and heat-insulating chambers enhance food preservation, while remote accessibility via mobile apps boosts the appeal of smart appliances, driving major home appliance adoption boosting market growth.

Major Home Appliances Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist major home appliances market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the major home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

