Major Illinois land auction set, with 1,720 acres offered

MCLEANSBORO, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,720 acres of land, with three homes, a modern shop and equipment buildings, will be offered at auction Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. Central, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The land, located in White and Hamilton counties between Carmi and McLeansboro, Illinois, will be offered in 38 tracts. "A high percentage of this land is tillable, with productive soils. These tracts are suitable for both operators and farmland investors. Taken as a whole, it can serve as a fully integrated operation, with grain storage and machinery sheds," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

The auction will be conducted at the Posey County Fairgrounds Community Building, 111 Harmony Township Road, New Harmony, Indiana. Online bidding will be available with a registration one week in advance of the auction. For information on online bidding, call 800-451-2709.

The farm headquarters is located on a 7.7 acre tract, with an insulated 66-foot by 80-foot shop building with 18-foot ceilings, concrete floors, propane heat, and a full bath and office space. The tract also has four sheds with electricity, as well as a 24 foot by 52 foot out building and grain storage.

Schrader personnel will be available to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information November 4, 3-5 p.m.; November 5, 9-11 a.m.; Nov. 19, 3-5 p.m.; November 20, 9-11 a.m.; and December 2, 2-4 p.m. Visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709 for details.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment, throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

