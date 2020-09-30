Major land auction features productive land, grain storage and hunting ground

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A major land auction in Cass and White counties will feature 962 acres of agricultural land, including irrigated tracts, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The two farms, 15 miles northwest of Logansport, will be offered in six tracts, ranging from three to 312 acres. The farms include approximately 47 acres of mostly wooded land, and approximately 132,500 bushels of grain storage.

The south farm has two tracts of productive land, 252 acres and 113 acres, both with a high percentage of Rensselaer loam. The larger tract has 210.95 tillable acres, as well as 29.5 acres in CRP on the outside ditch banks. The smaller tract on the south farm has 92.54 tillable acres, with 17.4 acres of CRP land along ditch banks.

The north farm has four tracts, with irrigated cropland tracts of 312 acres and 235 acres with 3.9 acres in CRP. A three-acre tract has approximately 132,500 bushels of grain storage. The 46-acre tract consists of wooded land suitable for a deer and turkey hunting retreat. It includes 3.7 acres in CRP.

"This is a real opportunity for operators and investors alike, combining productive cropland with grain storage. On the wooded land, pre-closing hunting privileges are available to the buyer," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

The live auction will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Rogers Event Center Center in Royal Center. Internet bidding during the auction will be available for those who register one week in advance of the auction at www.schraderauction.com . Individuals interested in additional information may call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

