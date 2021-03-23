Major Leadership Team Appointments in Response to Significant Growth at Health Monitor

MONTVALE, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions that maximize biopharmaceutical/OTC brand growth and improve health outcomes, today announced key senior-level appointments on the leadership team. Responding to years of rapid growth and signaling expectations of ongoing success, the company has appointed David Paragamian to the position of CEO. Additionally, Howard Halligan will be promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. After 16 years at the helm of Health Monitor, former CEO, Ken Freirich will be retiring.

Mr. Paragamian brings extensive senior leadership experience to the position, including former roles as President of Razorfish Health, Group President of The ApotheCom Group, and Group President for Havas Health, as well as leadership roles in marketing and sales at Roche Diagnostics, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble. He joined Health Monitor in December 2020 as President.

Mr. Paragamian noted, "I am excited to lead the next great chapter of growth at Health Monitor. We are proud of the extensive network we have built in over 200,000 physician offices and the deep content expertise of our in-house editorial and content studio. I have no doubt that our wide array of direct-to-patient marketing solutions will continue to lead the industry in quality and quantifiable impact."

The new appointments will go into effect on March 23, 2021.

About Health Monitor

Health Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in integrated, multi-channel, DTP marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. The company has the broadest network of physician offices with more than 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print products. We empower patients to engage in productive dialogue with their physicians through bespoke, educational content about disease states and specific therapies. Supported by strong partnerships with key opinion leaders and medical associations, our products offer credible, validated content that drives proactive patient action. For 38+ years, our unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of print and digital formats has enabled us to provide powerful solutions, resulting in consistent brand growth as measured by new prescriptions, continuation of therapy, and improved health outcomes.

