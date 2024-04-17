Major League Baseball and Rob McElhenney's More Better Industries Partner To Promote 2024 London Series

Comic New Spot Embraces Crossroads of Cultural Differences with Wrexham AFC Club Co-Chairman "Baseball-izing" Football Game

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the MLB World Tour: London Series, Major League Baseball and Rob McElhenney's More Better Industries have teamed up to show the U.K. what America's Favorite Pastime, Baseball, is all about.

In a new video released today, Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman and Philadelphia Phillies fan Rob McElhenney embraces the cultural differences between the two nations' fanbases and "baseball-izes" the Welsh Football Club's game to hilarious results.

The MLB World Tour: London Series takes place on June 8th and 9th, when the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play a two-game series at London Stadium. Tickets are available now at MLB.com

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LEnO1wmASk

"I didn't know the first thing about football," McElhenney said, expressing his gratitude for the generosity shown to him by the Wrexham community, which taught him about The Beautiful Game. He added, "It's a childhood dream to partner with Major League Baseball and share my love of America's Favorite Pastime with the world."

McElhenney's More Better Industries developed the Major League Baseball and Wrexham AFC collaboration. Ben Ladkin, Managing Director of MLB Europe, said, "Rob and his team at More Better understand true fandom and how the universal stories that come from the love of sport can translate across oceans and cultures. We look forward to seeing all the different types of fans come together this June to experience the excitement of the games, and we look forward to continuing to tell those stories together in the future."

The London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, created to bring Major League teams and players to a global fan base. It is the league's and the MLBPA's largest international plan, featuring as many as 24 regular-season games and as many as 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Europe, Mexico, and Latin America through the 2026 season.

About More Better Industries

Led by founder Rob McElhenney, More Better Industries uses the power of storytelling to make entertainment, advertising, venture, technology and sports… More Better. Learn more at more-better.co

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. For the 2024/25 season, Wrexham will compete in League One – the third tier – after securing a second consecutive promotion. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

