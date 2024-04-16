From the first pitch to the final out, BlueTriton Brands, the company of popular water brands like Poland Spring®, Arrowhead®, Deer Park® and Pure Life® is partnering with Major League Baseball in its first major sports league partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new baseball season is here, and Major League Baseball has a new big league partner. Today, BlueTriton Brands announced they are the Official Water of MLB for at least the next three years and will be activating at MLB Jewel Events, including the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and the World Series presented by Capital One.

BlueTriton Brands, a leading provider of water products in the country, plans to utilize its new status as a sponsor of MLB to create special offerings and activations for fans. Throughout the season and across the country, BlueTriton Brands plans to create special opportunities through its regional spring water brands—Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills® and Arrowhead®— as well as the Pure Life® brand.

Major League Baseball Has a New Water Partner in 2024 as BlueTriton Brands Is Named the New Official Water of MLB Post this

"Since the earliest days of professional baseball, three of our brands— Poland Spring® (est. 1845), Deer Park® (est. 1872) and Saratoga® (est. 1872)—were already hydrating the masses," says Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer for BlueTriton. "Just as MLB has been integral part of American culture for over 120 years, our refreshing water has been a family staple for countless generations of American families. It only feels natural that one of America's beloved water companies joins forces with America's favorite pastime."

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") is a water and beverage company in North America that produces and distributes a portfolio of brands of spring water, purified water, and other beverages, which include Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Origin™, Saratoga®, AC+ION®, Pure Life®, B'EAU®, and Splash Refresher™.

BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a reuse and refill platform for home and office beverage delivery in the United States, providing access to a broad portfolio of water and beverage products, the majority of which are sold in reusable, multiserve bottles. As a leader in home delivery and reusable packaging, the company strives to save customers time by conveniently and more sustainably delivering products to their door. ReadyRefresh is proud of its role in helping reduce waste by delivering healthy hydration to our neighbors, businesses, and communities in 3- and 5-gallon reusable bottles, which are collected, sanitized, and refilled.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton is a privately held company with operations and distribution primarily in the United States and Canada, employing more than 7,000 employees. BlueTriton manages water resources for long-term sustainability and helps protect more than 20,000 acres of watershed area owned by the company from harm and destruction. The company has 29 production facilities across North America, 14 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified, with eight of the certified facilities achieving AWS Platinum, the highest level of certification.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations, and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands