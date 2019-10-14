Major League Baseball Legend Frank Thomas "The Big Hurt" partners with Eco Sciences™ to create a premium CBD Hemp Extract Pain Cream

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the leading hemp supplement company Eco Sciences announces the introduction of revolutionary new pain cream, ECODERM™, created in partnership with Major League Baseball Legend and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. More than 50 million Americans deal with chronic pain and soreness daily and being a professional athlete for more than 20 years and having endured six sports-related surgeries, Thomas is no stranger to daily pain. Thomas partnered with Eco Sciences to develop and release this new topical pain cream that utilizes the healing properties of CBD and other phytocannabinoids to relieve sore and aching muscles due to aging, a hard workout or strenuous days.

Major League Baseball Legend Frank Thomas "The Big Hurt" introduces ECODERM a new, premium CBD Hemp Extract Pain Cream

Thomas, nicknamed "The Big Hurt", was formerly a first baseman in Major League Baseball; he played for three American League teams, including the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and most notably 16 years with the Chicago White Sox. Despite suffering many injuries throughout the years, Frank went on to become a five-time All-Star and has set many major league records before eventually being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

"After years of being approached to do endorsement deals, I'm skeptical in ever putting my name on anything unless I have thoroughly tested first," commented Thomas. "To be honest at first, I was completely turned off just by the word 'CBD'. I have always been a clean athlete, and I associated CBD and hemp with negative connotations. But once I met with the team at Eco Sciences and learned that Hemp CBD is a clean product and that hemp extract and CBD contain so many beneficial properties, I was intrigued."

This change in attitude prompted his interest to partner with Eco Sciences and produce the pain cream ECODERM. Hemp is a plant that consists of dozens of different phytocannabinoids, including CBD, as well as naturally occurring terpenes; studies have shown that these compounds contain a multitude of beneficial properties, such as anti-inflammatory and analgesic characteristics. Thomas prides himself on being the 'guinea pig' as he puts it. Thomas tested different variations of ECODERM for more than a year and is proud to put his name on the final product to be released late this fall.

"So many Americans have misconceived notions about CBD," said Sam Sugura chief executive officer of Eco Sciences. "We are proud to partner with a legendary athlete like Frank to help educate people on how these plant-based properties can actually help them have more productive lives. This product is backed by extensive research and testing, and we are excited to see it come to fruition and help people live without the 'big hurt' in their daily lives."

"Being the Big Hurt on the field isn't the only reason why that name is so relevant," commented Thomas. "My sports injuries have been ongoing all my life and have made it hard to move as I got older. Finding Eco Sciences and using all their products for the last couple of years has changed my life. Together created a custom product for all my aches and pains and want to share it with the world. No matter your age or gender, this cream should help."

ECODERM Pain Cream is expected to be released in the late Fall of 2019 and will come in a sample size sachet along with a 30ml airless pump bottle.

