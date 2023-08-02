Authentic Indian Food Brand Merged South Asian Culture and Cuisine at First US Cricket Matches

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal ®, recognized as the #1 brand of authentic basmati rice in America, is proud to have participated as the official partner of the highly popular and groundbreaking Major League Cricket (MLC) inaugural season. The partnership between MLC and Royal marked a significant milestone in the growth and development of cricket culture in the United States, which was brought to life through the fusion of the exhilarating sport and South Asian cuisine.

Nicholas Pooran of MI New York with Royal's Leading Run Scorer inaugural award Royal's booth at MLC

At the MLC Championship Match that took place on Sunday, July 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, cricket enthusiasts witnessed a thrilling competition between Seattle Orcas and MI New York with MI New York winning the inaugural season title. Royal proudly sponsored the prestigious "Royal Leading Run Scorer," the inaugural award for MLC's top run scorer to conclude the 2023 season, which was presented by Mayuri Mukherjee, Marketing Director of LT Foods Americas to Nicholas Pooran of MI New York, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium. This special recognition pays homage to the exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of the player who emerges as the leading run scorer during this historic inaugural season.

"It has been an honor to be an official partner with Major League Cricket for their inaugural season where we had the incredible opportunity to share the culture and vibrant flavors of South Asia with cricket fans across the United States," said Abhinav Arora, president of LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind the Royal brand. "We were thrilled to witness fans of various backgrounds experiencing the exhilaration of cricket while sampling authentic Indian cuisine provided by Royal. "

During select matches throughout the season, Royal delighted fans by serving up South Asian offerings and providing cricket-themed merchandise to fans. The union of cultures with the arrival of cricket in the United States was further highlighted by a sampling surprise from Royal. Attendees at the stadium were treated to a complimentary "Build Your Own Bowl" game day snack, featuring Royal's signature basmati rice and an array of toppings, including Green Mango Chutney, Mint Chutney, and Tikka Masala., Royal also partnered with MLC to craft captivating social media content, capitalizing on the excitement around the debut season of cricket in the United States. This included 'A very Royal XI' contest where fans could build their own team and win MLC tickets and signed cricket ball by players, thrilling 'Choose Your Bowler Bracket,' which engaged fans by inviting them to cast their votes for their favorite cricket players and meals.

Royal also unveiled its inaugural US ad spot, showcasing how Royal brings authentic taste that complements the thrill of every cricket game and celebrates the many flavors of cricket and the many flavors it brings out in fans. Developed by McCann, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, and produced by Ramya Rao, the advertisement titled "The Many Flavors of Cricket" is the first campaign from an MLC sponsor, coinciding with the opening weekend of play and airing on CBS Sports Network and Willow throughout the MLC season this month. The one-minute ad masterfully showcases the fusion of tradition, cuisine, and cricket, emphasizing the diverse traditions and flavors that make cricket an essential component of South Asian culture.

For more information about Royal, please visit authenticroyal.com. To learn more about Major League Cricket please visit majorleaguecricket.com or contact Cassie Yanogacio, 408.854.0636, [email protected].

About Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States, launching in the summer of 2023. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, Major League Cricket will feature top players from around the globe while also providing an opportunity for domestic cricketers to showcase their talents to a global audience, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America for the first time. For more information, visit majorleaguecricket.com and follow MLC on Twitter at twitter.com/MLCricket .

About Royal®

For over 30 years, the Royal® brand has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/ .

