Major League Football, Inc. Announces The Completion Of The Purchase Of Former Alliance Of American Football (AAF) Equipment

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Football, Inc. (OTC: MLFB) announced today that it has completed the purchase of the equipment formally owned by the now bankrupt AAF. Frank Murtha, President and CEO of MLFB shared details of the deal which will save the publicly traded professional spring football league nearly two million dollars. "We are committed to long-term financial sustainability. This purchase is a great example of that responsible mindset." Virtually all of the football equipment, video equipment, and medical supplies necessary for eight teams was included in the purchase.

MLFB is scheduled to debut in six cities in the Spring of 2020. MLFB is the first publicly traded sports league in history. Having completed the recruitment and retention of an experienced executive team, Murtha is confident that a 2020 launch announcement is rapidly approaching. The purchase of this equipment solidifies the plan for the league to play football in 2020. Murtha knows the importance of having shareholders, investors, employees, coaches, and players all working toward the same goal…long term sustainable success as a developmental professional spring football league.

"The AAF provided proof of concept for a spring league with attendance, viewership, and the successful transition by some players to the National Football League (NFL)," Murtha confirmed. By opening the season in early May, the league will give players an opportunity to get additional practice, to gather film and show the NFL scouts and coaches why they deserve to play on the NFL level. MLFB will provide the NFL with another source of valuable players.

About Major League Football, Inc.

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC: MLFB) was founded as a professional football league committed to developing players, coaches and staff. Based out of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the league will feature six teams located in cities across the United States for the inaugural 2020 spring season. Details of the season are forthcoming.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge in the future, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Additional information about MLFB is contained in the league's filings with the SEC.

