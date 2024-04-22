Major League Music at Minor League Ballparks: Diamond Baseball Holdings Announces "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

"Music on the Diamond" currently comprises five headline concerts, beginning with four stops featuring three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in history at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year. The series rounds out with a highly anticipated appearance from country music superstar, Thomas Rhett.

This innovative collaboration marks a transformative moment as it opens new avenues for engaging with fans and communities beyond baseball. The "Music on the Diamond" series represents an exciting step towards redefining the role of Minor League ballparks as vibrant hubs of entertainment and culture within their communities.

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Whether you're catching a glimpse of the Skyliner rollercoaster just beyond the right-field wall at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona or taking in the view of the Sierra Mountains on a clear day at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment. We're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting April 26, 10 a.m. local time, with select presale opportunities made available starting April 23.

"Music on the Diamond" Tour Dates:

Miranda Lambert : June 7 – Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve ( Altoona, PA ) June 29 – Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds ( Midland, TX ) July 26 – Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves ( Pearl, MS ) September 28 – AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds ( Memphis, TN )

: Thomas Rhett: October 20 – Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies ( Fresno, CA )



The series is expected to expand to more artists and ballparks over the coming months and years, with updates announced throughout the year, promising even more opportunities for fans to experience the magic of "Music on the Diamond."

About Diamond Baseball Holdings:

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

