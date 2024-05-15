MAJOR LEAGUE PICKLEBALL TO HOST EVENT IN NATION'S CAPITAL FOR THE FIRST TIME, JUNE 13-16

Hometown D.C. Pickleball Team to Play in Six Matches at MLP Washington D.C., Held at Washington Tennis & Education Foundation

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) and the D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT), a Premier Level MLP franchise and D.C.'s newest professional sports team, announced that MLP Washington D.C. - the first ever league event in the region - will be hosted at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) in Southeast DC, June 13-16.

The four-day event at WTEF will showcase the best pickleball professionals in the world across 34 coed team matches - including six featuring the hometown D.C. Pickleball Team - and bring a festival style feel to the District that will include food, beverage, music, an amateur pickleball tournament and local and nationwide sponsors participating in the fun. All are welcome to join the festivities and can find ticketing information here and amateur tournament info here.

DCPT is opening up a contest for any new followers of @ dcpickleballteam on Instagram between today and Sunday, June 9, with a lucky winner earning a VIP ticket package for the event.

"Being able to bring an MLP event to DC is a major step forward in our mission to be a beacon of positivity and lasting impact in our community," said Adam Behnke, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Pickleball Team. "We are looking forward to continuing to work together with all key stakeholders to create programming surrounding the event that serves our pickleball loving community and that will shine a bright light on the District. We can't wait for fans to experience an MLP event for the very first time."

"Hosting an MLP event in Ward 7 is in alignment with WTEF's goal to provide our community with awareness and access to healthy lifestyle activities," said John Borden, President & Chief Executive Officer of WTEF. "Pickleball is the fasting growing sport in America and it's WTEF's responsibility to make sure our community can participate and benefit from its growth. We are excited this event is in DC and that WTEF is its home."

The 2024 MLP schedule features 11 total events - hosted in nine different states and Washington, D.C. - showcasing eight regular season events, a Mid-Season Tournament, and two rounds of the 2024 MLP Playoffs. All MLP teams will appear in five of eight regular season events, with a combination of Premier Level and Challenger Level teams in action at each event.

About D.C. Pickleball Team:

D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) is DC's Premier Level Major League Pickleball (MLP) team that joined MLP ahead of the 2023 season. DCPT's ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr., Cliff Avril and Mesut Ozil.

DCPT won the franchise's first ever MLP Championship on November 5, 2023 in Dallas. The current roster includes James Ignatowich, world ranked #3 in pickleball; Rachel Rohrabacher, former D1 tennis star at the University of South Carolina and MLP Champion; Dekel Bar, former pro tennis player; and Allyce Jones, former Utah Valley University's Female Athlete of the Year, and now pickleball's most energetic athlete.

For more information about D.C. Pickleball Team, visit dcpickleballteam.com

About MLP by Margaritaville

MLP by Margaritaville (Major League Pickleball) is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring nearly 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, a unique coed format, easy to understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. Founded in 2021, MLP named its first-ever title sponsor, Margaritaville, branding the league MLP by Margaritaville in December 2022. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF):

WTEF offers comprehensive tennis and education programming at WTEF East, our 50,000-square foot facility in Ward 7; WTEF West, located at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center – home of the Citi Open; and in DC Public Schools. We provide high quality afterschool academic, tennis and wellness programs in a safe, trusting environment. Our programs empower students to achieve their highest potential by helping them develop meaningful values and critical life skills that will lead them to make constructive choices. WTEF builds life champions.

Photos of the team from the MLP season opener in Atlanta can be found here.

