Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Pickleball Team Adds Entrepreneurs and Media Personalities Tara and Hunter Fieri to Ownership Group

Hunter Fieri is an entrepreneur, TV personality, and dynamic event host, known for bringing energy to Food & Wine festivals, Super Bowl activations, and lifestyle events like Stagecoach. Tara Fieri is a former NCAA champion softball player turned entrepreneur, athlete, and content creator, blending sports, media, and pickleball through global brand collaborations. Together, they co-create unique cooking and pickleball pop-ups that combine food, storytelling, and sport, a reflection of their shared passions.

"We're thrilled to officially join Major League Pickleball as the new owners of the Brooklyn Pickleball Team. Pickleball has been such a meaningful part of our lives on and off the court, and owning a team in the heart of Brooklyn is a dream come true. Together, we're committed to growing the sport, creating a culture that blends community, competition, and fun, and bringing the energy of Brooklyn to pickleball fans everywhere," said Tara and Hunter Fieri.

BKPT made their MLP debut in 2023 as the D.C. Pickleball Team and were Premier Level champions of the MLP Dallas event that November. The franchise changed brand identities before the start of the 2025 season, finished the regular season in 4th place of the 16-team Premier Level, and advanced to Round 2 of the 2025 MLP Playoffs.

The league generated a host of record-breaking metrics during the 2025 season, highlighted by sponsor revenue more than doubling 2024's total, 94% growth in ticket revenue, a 52% bump in total attendance, linear TV hours more than doubling via national broadcaster and local partnerships, and over 400% gains in social media impressions.

MLP also set new all-time league highs for multiple team valuations in 2025, including the LA Mad Drops ($13 million - majority stake sale record) and Palm Beach Royals ($16 million - expansion franchise record).

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube for more information .

About Brooklyn Pickleball Team

Brooklyn Pickleball Team (BKPT) is Brooklyn's Premier Level Major League Pickleball (MLP) team. The BKPT ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr., Cliff Avril, Mesut Ozil, and Tara and Hunter Fieri.

The franchise's first-ever MLP Championship was won on November 5, 2023 in Dallas as DC Pickleball Team (DCPT). The current roster includes Rachel Rohrabacher, former D-I tennis star at the University of South Carolina, MLP Champion, and top-four ranked pickleballer; Dekel Bar, former pro tennis player and world pickleball ranked #6; Riley Newman, world ranked #7 in pickleball and Champion; Jackie Kawamoto, former D-I tennis standout at the University of Dayton and key player from the 2023 Championship roster; Hannah Blatt, former pro Canadian squash player and rising pickleball talent; and Pat Smith, Men's Conference Player of the Year at UMKC and former pro tennis star.

For more information about Brooklyn Pickleball Team, visit brooklynpickleballteam.com and follow on social media: X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , and the Team Shop .

