Major League Rugby selects Genius Sports Group as Official Sports Betting Partner

Ahead of its 2021 season kick-off on March 20, MLR has granted GSG the exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute the League's official data with sportsbooks across North America and worldwide. MLR matches are set to be televised on CBS Sports Network, FS1 and FS2, with non-broadcast games to be live-streamed with GSG's leading network of sportsbook partners.

"We know there is interest in regulated betting on our matches and we have to take proactive measures to safeguard the integrity and transparency of our events," said MLR Commissioner George Killebrew. "We have the utmost confidence in Genius Sports Group to manage our data and deliver it to their sportsbook partners, further engaging all fans, old and new."

As the trusted integrity partner to the PGA TOUR, English Premier League and over 100 leagues worldwide, GSG has agreed to help safeguard MLR from betting-related corruption. Through its 24/7 bet monitoring, educational workshops and model rules and regulations, GSG will help provide MLR with a leading integrity program to help protect the fairness and transparency of its matches.

"With former England captain Chris Robshaw and Wallabies legend Adam Ashley-Cooper amongst the confirmed players for the upcoming season, MLR is rapidly establishing itself as a prominent league for rugby fans in North America and globally," said Genius Sports Group CEO Mark Locke. "Our technology, real-time distribution and leading network of sportsbook partners will help to enhance engagement and connect MLR with new audiences worldwide."

About MLR:

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league entering its fourth season on March 20, 2021 and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018, to 12 teams in 2021, featuring 11 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on CBS Sports Network, FS1 and FS2, among other national and local market platforms. All matches are available on Facebook Live for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby .

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, MLB, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

