Major League Rugby's Seattle Seawolves Selects Atavus for Coaching and Team Management

"The expertise offered by Atavus allows the Seawolves to build on an already excellent year," said Shane Skinner, owner of the Seattle Seawolves. "Atavus will accelerate our performance on and off the field, help develop a professional environment, and make the Seawolves one of the most technologically advanced teams in the league."

The agreement has provided the Seawolves with access to Atavus' experienced coaching team, which has this season already seen Atavus' Brandon Sparks provide advice and support to Seawolves player / head coach Phil Mack. Sparks has experience as an assistant coach for the US Men's rugby team, head coach at the University of Michigan, and a coach for the Collegiate All-Americans.

"Adding experienced voices to our coaching team has made a difference in player development and weekly planning," said Mack. "Not only has a larger coaching staff allowed us to broaden our training approach, but Atavus brings expertise that translates to on-field results."

In addition, Atavus will provide video analytics, GPS player tracking, and training direction ensuring that the Seawolves perform at the highest level. To support team operations, Atavus has tapped Kevin Flynn, Seattle Saracens president and long-time Seattle rugby stalwart.

"Atavus is proud to play a part in furthering the excitement and success experienced by Major League Rugby, and the Seattle Seawolves in particular, in their inaugural season and beyond," said Wil Snape, vice president of rugby operations at Atavus. "The launch of Major League Rugby has been an important step in the growth of the sport in the U.S., and we're pleased to participate in the momentum."

The Seawolves are the latest rugby organization to adopt the "Powered by Atavus" focus on comprehensive training programs for players, mentorship for coaches, and effective and engaging support materials to help rugby organizations at all levels achieve their long-term goals.

About Atavus

Atavus is a leader in coach consultation, data, and analytics for rugby and football organizations. Atavus Rugby is focused on developing player and coaching talent in the US and beyond. As the core service provider for the USA Rugby Academy, Atavus serves both elite age-grade players and aspiring players, focusing on talent identification and player development. In addition, the company offers Powered By Atavus coaching & logistical services, coach consultancies, and runs youth rugby camps in partnership with local community organizations. For more information go to http://www.Atavus.com/

About Seattle Seawolves

A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington. With an ownership group led by Seattle-based entrepreneurs Adrian Balfour and Shane Skinner, the organization strives to develop, cultivate and expand the game of rugby in the U.S. while fostering discipline, duty, respect and a spirit of inclusion both on and off the pitch. Through community outreach efforts, the Seattle Seawolves fulfill a key pillar of the franchise's philosophy, enriching the Puget Sound region's youth through engagement, leadership and service. Select Major League Rugby games will be televised on the CBS Sports Network as part of an exclusive, multi-year television partnership between MLR and the television network. The 2019 Season Tickets Waitlist is now accepting submissions; to join, please visit www.SeattleSeawolves.com.

