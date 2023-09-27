Major League Soccer and STN Video Sign Multi-Year Agreement Extension

Publishers may now leverage the STN Platform to access world class video and articles from MLS for use on their respective sites.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video, North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience and content, announced today a multi-year content distribution agreement renewal with Major League Soccer (MLS). Through this renewal, publishers will have access to the best in MLS coverage including highlights, game recaps, top plays, interviews and more for their users.



In addition to access to great video content, STN Video publishing partners will now have access to thousands of articles that cover all aspects of the League, which are all written by MLS. This initiative ensures that digital publishers can build robust coverage surrounding the League by featuring official video and articles and satisfying their users' growing demand for content without committing additional resources, costs, or time.

"At Major League Soccer, we are always looking for innovative ways to deliver content to our fans wherever, whenever and however they want" says Gem Benedict, MLS VP of Content Distribution and Business Development. "Our continued work with STN Video helps us reach more new and existing fans of the League, while providing fans opportunities to connect with their favorite players and clubs".



Through this agreement, STN Video's integration of MLS content on digital publishers will extend the League's reach by delivering content to fans that might not normally access it. Over the course of their work together, STN Video has helped publishers connect with MLS fans on over 15,000 videos, being viewed over 75 million times.



"Major League Soccer provides one of the most exciting products in all of sports," says Yarko Petryshyn, Director of Business Development at STN Video. "The new addition of article editorial combined with the amazing video content MLS is synonymous with, will help our digital publishers provide the best experience possible to fans."



MLS content from STN Videos is available via Smart Match™, STN Video's proprietary AI player functionality that reads article content and instantly populates it with the most relevant videos in their library. By combining this with MLS written content, a digital publisher is sure to provide their users with the most contextually relevant and fan engaging experience possible.

The announcement between MLS and STN Video arrives during a period of incredible growth behind the sport of soccer in North America, as MLS's 28th season is underway, the successful completion of Leagues Cup and as the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico approaches.

For publishers looking to get MLS content on their site contact [email protected]

About STN Video:

STN Video is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match®, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE STN Video