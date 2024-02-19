MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ICONIC AUDIO BRAND BEATS

News provided by

Major League Soccer

19 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) and Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), the iconic audio brand, today announced a global agreement that designates Beats as the official consumer audio products partner of MLS.

Continue Reading
Major League Soccer (MLS) and Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), the iconic audio brand, today announced a global agreement that designates Beats as the official consumer audio products partner of MLS.
Major League Soccer (MLS) and Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), the iconic audio brand, today announced a global agreement that designates Beats as the official consumer audio products partner of MLS.

As part of the multi-year agreement, MLS clubs will receive custom Beats headphones exclusively created for the teams. For 2024, Beats has selected eight teams to produce custom headphones for – Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, LAFC, Nashville SC, NYCFC, St. Louis City SC, and Toronto FC – with more to follow throughout the partnership. MLS players will also be featured in Beats' brand marketing campaigns that will be amplified on both Beats and MLS' platforms. The partnership will highlight the unique intersection between music and sports with players having the opportunity to wear Beats headphones and earphones on the pitch pre- and post-match.   

"For more than a decade, Beats headphones have been chosen by the world's top athletes to help them get game ready and heighten their focus, while also allowing them to show off their style and personality," said Chris Thorne, Beats' CMO. "We are extremely excited to join forces with the MLS, one of the fastest growing and most dynamic sports leagues in the world. Beats will be working closely with the MLS clubs and top players to deliver amazing experiences throughout the upcoming season."

"Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Beats, a global culture driver, during this period of growth for our League and our sport in North America," said Camilo Durana, MLS EVP Apple Partnership, Properties and Events. "Music inspires our players, our supporters, and our communities. We're excited to work alongside Beats and its premium products to strengthen the connection between sound, expression, and the world's game."

The announcement between MLS and Beats arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America with MLS' 29th season kicking off on Feb. 21, the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the second season of Leagues Cup and Copa America taking place in 2024, the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup slated for 2025, and the FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Fans can enjoy all of the MLS action throughout the 2024 season on MLS Season Pass, available in more than 100 countries on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

 To learn more, visit MLSsoccer.com

Download assets

About Major League Soccer
Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at  tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Beats
Beats is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand's continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014. 

Media Contacts:

Major League Soccer
Angela Alfano
[email protected]
703-447-5629

Beats
Alexis Johnson
[email protected]

SOURCE Major League Soccer

Also from this source

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER LAUNCHES PIONEERING MLS INNOVATION LAB

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER LAUNCHES PIONEERING MLS INNOVATION LAB

Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced the launch of MLS Innovation Lab, a program designed to shape the future of sports through the...
MLS FORWARD CREDIT CARD POWERED BY AVANT, OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, NOW AVAILABLE

MLS FORWARD CREDIT CARD POWERED BY AVANT, OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, NOW AVAILABLE

Avant, a credit-first financial technology company offering consumers access to a suite of financial solutions, today announced the availability of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.