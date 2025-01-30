Major League Soccer Launches new "Game On" Campaign Featuring Grammy-Nominated Artist Doechii to kick off the 30th Season

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) today unveiled the new "Game On" brand campaign as part of its 30th season celebration. This year's campaign reflects the relentless energy and momentum of MLS which is the force behind its world-class on-field play and unique community, showcasing the emotional experience that fans feel both on and off the field.

The brand spot will feature singer, songwriter and trailblazing rap artist Doechii. Nominated for three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album, Doechii is set to perform at the Grammys on February 2. Known for her unique sound and boundary-pushing creativity, Doechii's involvement in soccer goes beyond fandom growing up as a youth soccer player. Her authentic connection to soccer resonates, showcasing how music, culture, and sports seamlessly intertwine to create a dynamic cultural force.

The "Game On" campaign reflects what the MLS brand stands for showcasing MLS' energy -representing the driving force that powers every game, every goal, and every fan experience, Driven by data and research, the new brand strategy showcases how this energy unites traditions, creates a dynamic supporter movement, and fuels an immersive environment where the sport goes beyond the field. From homegrown talent to international stars, and providing a community unlike anything else, "Game On" embodies the spirit of MLS.

"At MLS, the fan's emotion is at the heart of everything. The excitement is palpable, the momentum unstoppable, and the quality undeniable - this is MLS' energy. It is a celebration of soccer, culture, and community that propels the league into the future," said Radhika Duggal, Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer, MLS. "The new 'Game On' campaign reflects our brand: our energy, entertainment, momentum, and welcoming spirit. Working with Doechii on this campaign is a perfect match, making this collaboration a true celebration of our shared energy."

The brand spot will premiere in markets around the country on the day of the big game on Sunday, February 9. Additionally, the spots will run throughout the year on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – and on linear partner networks FOX, TSN, and RDS, the league's digital and social channels and other distribution points.

"Game On" is the latest chapter of MLS' "Our Soccer" campaign platform. Past campaigns have featured stars of sports and entertainment who love the league including Atlanta-based rapper and Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz; singer and LA Galaxy fan Miguel; multi-platinum Latin music superstar Prince Royce; multi-talented singer, composer and producer Gotopo; and Grammy-nominated DJ and producer TOKiMONSTA.

The 2025 brand campaign has been produced by Cornerstone, MLS' creative agency of record.

