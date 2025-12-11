Major League Table Tennis Partners with IC360 and ALT Sports Data To Support Launch of Regulated Wagering for the 2025-26 Season

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the United States, today announced partnerships with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) and ALT Sports Data to develop and launch the league's entry into regulated sports wagering beginning in early 2026.

Together, the partners will build the infrastructure needed to introduce legal, league-approved sports betting markets across all MLTT events and establish a best-in-class integrity and compliance framework as wagering comes online.

This collaboration will ensure MLTT's commitment to fair competition by leveraging IC360's cutting-edge integrity monitoring technology, digital education platform, and consulting services, while incorporating ALT Sports Data's market intelligence and expertise in emerging leagues.

"Regulated wagering represents a major opportunity to bring more fans into our sport while ensuring the highest standards of integrity," said Flint Lane, Founder and Commissioner of MLTT. "IC360 and ALT Sports Data are industry leaders, and their expertise will allow us to introduce legal betting on MLTT in a safe, transparent, and responsible way."

As part of the partnership, IC360 will deploy its real-time Integrity Monitoring technology, which will provide critical analysis by identifying irregular and anomalous data patterns. MLTT will also implement ProhiBet, the encrypted IC360 platform that prevents athletes, coaches, and league personnel from participating in prohibited sports wagering. IC360's Digital Education curriculum will further equip players and staff with the knowledge needed to navigate the regulated wagering environment and reinforce the league's commitment to fair play.

"We are thrilled to work with Major League Table Tennis, as they are growing into one of the elite table tennis leagues in the world," stated Scott Sadin, Co-CEO of IC360. "Combining our robust technology, educational services, and advisory solutions with MLTT's commitment to the highest competition standards will continue to increase the integrity of table tennis throughout the United States and abroad."

"Table tennis is one of the most active and high-engagement wagering categories in the world, and MLTT is uniquely positioned to bring that excitement into the regulated globally," said Todd Ballard, President & Chief Growth Officer, ALT Sports Data. "By delivering official, real-time data and pricing to licensed operators, we're helping MLTT create dynamic live betting experiences that deepen fan engagement and support the league's long-term commercial growth."

Now in its third year, MLTT has expanded to 10 teams, renewed its national television partnership with CBS Sports, and debuted TableTennis.TV, the first dedicated home for professional table tennis in North America. MLTT will host its first Los Angeles event from Dec. 12 to 14, featuring four-time U.S. Olympian Lily Zhang.

About Major League Table Tennis:

Founded in 2023, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is the first professional table tennis league in the United States. The league features 10 teams from cities across the country, competing in an innovative team-based format that includes singles, doubles, and the high-stakes Golden Game. MLTT is committed to advancing the sport by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved, supporting athletes as they compete at the highest levels. For more information, visit mltt.com.

About IC360:

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a global technology and consultancy firm specializing in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and iGaming. For more information, visit ic360.io.

About ALT Sports Data:

ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, ALT Sports Data enables their partners to activate, monetize, and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.

Their official and exclusive league data rights power [PRTL], their proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, ALT Sports Data provides real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world that include FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, and Stake.

Further, their demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 200+ million social media fans and followers, rivaling the world's largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, they efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. ALT Sports Data further accelerates engagement via their owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain, and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email [email protected].

