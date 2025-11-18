Major League Volleyball Adds Minnesota Franchise

- Minneapolis-St. Paul Will Be One Of 11 MLV Teams In 2027 -

- League Adds To Impressive Ownership Roster -

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, is thrilled to announce Minnesota as its newest franchise market, set to begin competition in 2027. The addition increases the total number of teams to 11 for the '27 season.

Major League Volleyball will come to Minnesota in 2027.

The new MLV Minnesota franchise is majority owned and will be operated by Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. To place a season ticket deposit for MLV Minnesota and for more information on the team, fans can visit MLVMinnesota.com.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Minnesota will be home to a new Major League Volleyball team beginning in 2027," said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. "Minnesota has a strong and vibrant volleyball culture that continues to flourish. We can't wait for fans to have the opportunity to watch the best volleyball players in the world compete at Grand Casino Arena."

The leadership in Minnesota adds to an already impressive group of owners at the forefront of Major League Volleyball. Dan DeVos (Grand Rapids Rise) serves as chairman of the Orlando Magic and is a member of the NBA Board of Governors. Jason Levien, CEO and co-chairman of DC United of Major League Soccer, leads the group for the MLV team in Washington DC. He is a former managing partner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. The Northern California MLV team will be led by two powerhouse names. Vivek Ranadivé is the owner and chairman of the Sacramento Kings (NBA), while Theresia Gouw is co-founder and Managing Partner of Acrew Capital and America's first billionaire female venture capitalist. Her portfolio also includes a minority stake of the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

MLV Minnesota will play its home matches at Grand Casino Arena - home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the PWHL's Minnesota Frost.

"Expanding to Minnesota with this amazing ownership group is another milestone moment for Major League Volleyball," touted Scott Gorsline, president of the Grand Rapids Rise and co-chair of the MLV Board of Directors. "The Twin Cities embody everything we look for in a franchise market: vibrant sports culture, high-level volleyball interest, and the infrastructure to support a successful professional club. We're excited to bring world-class volleyball to Minnesota and to grow the game in the region."

The addition of the Minnesota franchise underscores the league's commitment to delivering elite-level women's sports to passionate communities across the country. It will add another top 20 media market to the MLV lineup, as all three teams scheduled to take the court in 2027 are in the top 20 nationally, with Minneapolis-St. Paul checking in at No. 16. The eight teams this season all rank in the top 45 in America.

The Minnesota franchise becomes a key member of MLV's growth strategy, joining other major-market teams across the United States. Minnesota has long demonstrated strong volleyball interest at collegiate, club and grassroots levels. With a deep pool of talent, a supportive fan-base, and world-class venues, the franchise will provide a professional platform for athletes and fans alike.

Minority investors in Minnesota's new MLV franchise include Tim Connelly (President of Basketball Operations, Minnesota Timberwolves), Matt Mithun (Part-Owner, Minnesota United FC), Cara Mulder (Owner, Prinsbank) and Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen (Co-Founders, Anytime Fitness), with transaction support from K Sports Advisory.

"We are proud to be investing in the growth of women's professional sports, here in Minnesota," said Mithun. "Successfully building a new professional sports team comes down to having the right athletes and local people involved, and our group is ideally positioned to launch women's pro volleyball in Minnesota."

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball, entering its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league for women in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

About Minnesota Sports & Entertainment

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the NHL's Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, a new Major League Volleyball expansion team that will begin play in 2027, 317 on Rice Park and the facility management of Grand Casino Arena, TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, and the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium. To place a season ticket deposit for MLV Minnesota and for more information on the team, please visit MLVMinnesota.com.

About Grand Casino Arena

Regarded as one of the finest arenas in the world, Grand Casino Arena is a one-of-a-kind, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility located in downtown Saint Paul, home to more than 150 sporting and entertainment events and roughly 1.5 million visitors each year. Grand Casino Arena is known for being passionate about creating the best experiences imaginable for their guests, and that includes providing a setting that is a model of sustainable practices. Efforts have been designed to integrate into the Arena's daily operations and culture. This ensures that efforts and results will have lasting benefits for the community. Grand Casino Arena is honored to have been recognized as leaders in sustainability from various organizations within the community. Grand Casino Arena is owned by the City of Saint Paul and managed by Saint Paul Arena Company, an affiliate of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the Minnesota Wild. For more information, visit grandcasinoarena.com.

SOURCE Major League Volleyball