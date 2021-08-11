Major legal malpractice lawsuit settled in CashCall v. Katten Muchin Rosenman

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A tentative settlement has been reached on behalf of CashCall, Inc. in a major legal malpractice lawsuit against Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Keller/Anderle LLP, attorneys for CashCall, had previously filed a $950 million lawsuit in 2017 and the case was set to begin trial on August 16th.

Keller/Anderle, along with attorneys for Katten Muchin Rosenman, filed an August 6th stipulation and proposed order with the Orange County Superior Court that calls for vacating the trial and all scheduled hearings, and staying the case for 21 days. The stipulation says that the parties have reached a settlement in principle, and that additional time is needed to formalize the settlement and prepare the necessary documents. The settlement is confidential.

Reuben Camper Cahn and Jennifer Keller, along with Shaun Hoting, Chase Scolnick, Dylan Mefford and Gregory Sergi, represent CashCall.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling highly complex litigation of all types, including: commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice and insurance recovery. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Keller/Anderle's firm honors and awards include: U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2021 "Best Law Firms" list, rated "Tier 1" in Orange County, California for Commercial Litigation; Daily Journal "Top Verdicts-2018" and "Top Boutiques"; and CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year) in 2012, 2018 and 2019. Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California for two consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

Contact:

Kay Anderle

Managing Partner



Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP