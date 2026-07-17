Major Live Webcast Auction Offers Complete Late-Model CNC Mold Manufacturing Facility Surplus to World-Renowned Tire Manufacturer

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers, mold builders, machine shops, and automotive suppliers will have an exceptional opportunity to acquire premium late-model CNC mold manufacturing equipment during a Live Webcast Auction on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The sale features the complete contents of a highly advanced CNC mold facility, surplus to a world-renowned tire manufacturer, and will be conducted by Maynards Group of Companies in conjunction with Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Auctions.

2024 TOSHULIN BT1250 C1 CNC Vertical Turning Center with Live Milling, Fanuc Series 31i-B Plus 2022 Haas VF-8 CNC 5-Axis Vertical Machining Center - 8 Available

The auction includes late-model CNC machining centers, CNC EDM equipment, CNC lathes, grinders, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing equipment, 3D printers/GE direct laser melting system, tooling, material handling equipment, inspection systems, and extensive plant support equipment from a modern mold manufacturing operation. These well-maintained assets represent an outstanding buying opportunity for companies serving the automotive, aerospace, mold making, precision machining, and general manufacturing industries.

"This auction presents an outstanding opportunity for manufacturers worldwide to purchase premium late-model CNC mold manufacturing equipment from one of the industry's most respected production facilities," said Taso Sofikitis, CEO of Maynards Group of Companies. "With the continued demand for high-quality machining capacity, buyers will have access to exceptional assets that are ready to be integrated into existing operations while avoiding the long lead times and high costs associated with purchasing new equipment."

The auction catalog, inspection information, and online registration are available at https://www.hollandindustrialgroup.com/auctions/live-webcast-auction-of-a-complete-late-model-cnc-mold-facility---surplus-to-world-renowned-tire-manufacturer.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register early and schedule an inspection appointment.

About Maynards Group of Companies

Maynards Group of Companies is a global leader in industrial asset auctions, appraisals, financing, and turnkey asset disposition solutions. For more than 100 years, the company has helped manufacturers maximize asset value through innovative sales strategies and global marketing programs.

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group specializes in industrial auctions, asset management, and liquidation services, delivering comprehensive disposition solutions for manufacturers across a broad range of industries. The company combines industry expertise with targeted global marketing to maximize asset recovery.

About Prestige Auctions

Prestige Auctions is a leading industrial auction and asset disposition firm specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, metalworking, and manufacturing equipment. The company serves buyers and sellers worldwide through professionally managed live webcast and online auction events.

Contact:

Shawn Gaffney

Holland Industrial Group

562-480-3041

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Group of Companies