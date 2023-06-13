Major milestone achieved FOR financing innovative gas-chemical complex in Uzbekistan

News provided by

Gas Chemical Complex MTO Central Asia LLC

13 Jun, 2023, 08:59 ET

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy's State Export Credit Agency (SACE) has signed a financial memorandum with Uzbekistan's largest oil company Saneg concerning an innovative methanol-to-olefin gas chemical complex (GCC MTO), that is currently under construction in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.

The memorandum establishes a framework for future agreements between Uzbekistani and Italian counterparts concerning additional financing and insurance provisions for the development of GCC MTO, which is owned by Saneg.

Italian companies are already deeply involved in construction of GCC MTO. The Italian branch of John Wood Group PLC provided a configuration study and FEED, while Versalis is a licensor of the project's LDPE/EVA unit.

Bakhtiyor Fazylov, Chairman of the Management Board of Saneg, noted:

"Italy is a technologically advanced nation and has demonstrated significant interest in the innovative GCC MTO project. I am confident that the financial support provided by Italy will not only serve as a strong basis for the successful implementation of our project but also mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Uzbek-Italian business partnership."

This is the second major agreement recently finalised concerning GCC MTO. On 25 May, Gas Chemical Complex MTO Central Asia LLC signed an industrial gas processing agreement with Air Products to build a methanol production facility. Known as Methanol Island, the facility would have capacity of 1.34 million tons per year, as part of the GCC MTO complex. 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

About GCC MTO

The MTO gas chemical complex will become the largest producer of polymer products in Central Asia with a capacity of 1100,000 tons / year.

Using world leading innovative technologies, Uzbekistan's GCC MTO complex (unlike traditional MTO facilities that use less environmental-friendly coal) is designed for deep processing of specific natural gas with a low content of valuable components into high value polymer products with a production capacity of over 1,110,000 tons per year. The company will produce: 

  • Polypropylene (250,000 t/y), used for the production of artificial fibers, electrical engineering and automotive components.
  • Low-density polyethylene (80,000 t/g), which is a raw material for the production of pipes, insulating materials, packaging and food films and moldings.
  • Ethylene vinyl acetate (100,000 t/y) used for the production of floor coverings, footwear and sports equipment.
  • Polyethylene terephthalate (300,000 t/g), which can also be used for the production of containers, films and synthetic fibers.
  • High density polyethylene (280,000 t/g), used for the production of pipes and fittings, barrels, canisters for fuel, freezer containers, safety helmets, furniture fittings.

The following companies are working on the MCC MTO project: John Wood Group Plc (UK and Italy), Air Products (USA), Topsoe (Denmark), Koch Industries Inc. (USA), Chemtex Global Corp. (USA), Scientific Design (USA), Versalis (Italy), Sinopec (China) and Grace Catalysts Technologies (USA).

About Saneg

Sanoat Energetika Guruhi, Saneg (Jizzakh Petroleum until November 2021) was established in 2017 with the aim of expanding the country's production capacities for the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and the production of high-quality petroleum products, as well as increasing the export potential of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.

Saneg is Uzbekistan's largest private oil and gas company which owns the subsoil rights to 103 deposits for geological exploration and extraction, and which accounts for about 80% of oil production in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The company employs over 3,500 people. The production facilities of the company are in Karshi, Mubarek, Fergana and Andijan.

SOURCE Gas Chemical Complex MTO Central Asia LLC

Also from this source

Expansion Of Uzbekistan's Methanol-To-Olefins Gas Chemical Complex Planned with New Production Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.