Major Milestone: IXL Learners Answer 200 Billion Questions

It's one small picture of a very large number: 200 billion questions answered on IXL's personalized learning platform—roughly 25 for every person on Earth—by more than 18 million students across classrooms worldwide.

"Most learning is quieter than people expect," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "It happens in the daily practice of trying, making mistakes, adjusting and trying again. And it shows up in the silent celebrations when the hard work pays off. Two hundred billion questions represent millions of those moments."

Growth where it's needed most

At Fulbright Junior High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, the challenge was specific: when the Arkansas LEARNS Act shifted accountability from achievement scores to growth, even high-performing schools needed to show that every student, including top achievers, was making meaningful progress.

IXL Language Arts became central to daily instruction, woven into core lessons, intervention blocks and enrichment sessions. Eighth graders went on to post the largest gains of any junior high in the district, and performance across all student groups improved measurably. Fulbright also maintained its "A" state rating.

But educators noted that the shift was as much cultural as academic. By making growth visible, IXL helped students connect daily practice to actual progress. Instead of waiting for the next report card, they could see their growth happening in real time, and developed a stronger sense of ownership over their learning.

What the data shows, worldwide

These results aren't isolated to one school or district.

A recent study of IXL Maths and English in Australia—one of more than 190 countries where IXL is used—found that IXL students outperformed non-IXL peers on the NAPLAN assessment in both numeracy and reading, even after controlling for prior achievement, year level and demographic factors.

The research also identified a clear relationship between practice and outcomes: students who completed more skills per week achieved greater gains. And those gains didn't require hours of extra work. Meaningful improvement was linked to just minutes of engagement at a time, suggesting that short, consistent practice sessions can compound into significant academic growth over time.

Across the globe in the United Kingdom, researchers found a similar pattern. Students using IXL Maths performed better on the KS2 maths assessment than peers using other programmes. The analysis estimated that schools could boost the percentage of students meeting expected standards by 2-4 points when IXL was implemented and used consistently.

Different countries. Different assessments. Consistent results.

Why students keep going

Academic growth isn't the only pattern that repeats. Students stick with IXL because it makes persistence feel worthwhile.

The platform responds in real time with instant feedback and embedded instructional support that reinforces correct answers, explains exactly where students went wrong and guides them to the next skills they're ready to tackle. Mistakes become signals rather than endpoints, part of a continuous loop that normalizes adjusting course and trying again as part of learning.

That design is what turns a single question into a habit, and a habit into 200 billion questions answered.

Which brings it back to Elberta Middle School and the students standing in front of their peers, recognized not for test scores or grades, but for showing up, practicing and growing.

About IXL

Currently used by 18 million students and 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform providing a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum, instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in more than 120 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 200 billion questions asked and answered worldwide, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, SpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning