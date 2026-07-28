Rosetta Stone for Schools Takes Home Another CODiE Award as the 2026 Best Solution for English Language Learners

The platform helping millions of students find their voice recognized as the industry's best for a fifth time

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the average U.S. classroom, nearly one in ten students is an English Language Learner (ELL). For many, the hardest part of the school day isn't the material, but finding the courage to speak up in a new language. When one of those students finally raises their hand, confident enough to answer out loud, it's a breakthrough—the kind of moment teachers build careers around, and the moment Rosetta Stone for Schools is designed to create.

Rosetta Stone for Schools won the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners. It's the program's fourth consecutive year as a finalist or winner in the category, and its fifth CODiE win overall.

This month, that work earned recognition: Rosetta Stone for Schools won the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners. It's the program's fourth consecutive year as a finalist or winner in the category, and its fifth CODiE win overall.

"Learning a new language means stepping outside of your comfort zone, but it's one of the most rewarding things you can do in school. Students deserve to feel confident at every stage of that journey," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "This award belongs to the teachers helping students find their voice, the learners working hard every day to master a language, and our team innovating tirelessly to meet their needs."

Presented annually, the CODiEs honor the education technology products judged most effective at improving student learning. Winners are selected following a thorough review by teachers, administrators and education experts.

Teaching language the way people actually learn

Most ELL programs ask students to translate their way into a new language. Rosetta Stone for Schools takes a more intuitive approach. Its structured immersion method mirrors how people first acquire language: through context and reasoning rather than rote memorization. By exposure to real-world images and audio from native speakers—completely free of translations—students develop a deeper and more enduring understanding of English, starting from day one.

Knowing the right words is only half the battle; students also need the confidence to say them clearly. That's where TruAccent comes in: Rosetta Stone's proprietary speech recognition technology evaluates a student's pronunciation in real time and gives them personalized feedback on how well they said something, beyond just checking if they delivered the correct answers. And because TruAccent is one of the only speech engines specifically designed to recognize children's voices, learners receive meaningful feedback even when they hesitate or stumble over new sounds.

Students can continue learning wherever they are on iPhone, iPad and Android devices, and even practice offline on the mobile app. Resources like workbooks and stories reinforce skills through interactive practice; for schools looking to go further, Live Tutoring connects students with native-speaking instructors for small-group conversation practice tied directly to Rosetta Stone lessons.

Real classrooms, real results

At Varnett Public School in Houston, nearly 60 percent of students speak Spanish at home—and many arrive with little or no English. Teachers needed something flexible enough to meet students wherever they were starting from, and rigorous enough to prepare them for the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System. Rosetta Stone for Schools was the solution: many students who start the year with limited English are writing full sentences within weeks, and full paragraphs by year's end.

As Program Specialist Ingrid White-Moore puts it, Rosetta Stone is "the best program" for Varnett's English language learners.

The results aren't anecdotal. Research shows that ELLs who used Rosetta Stone made significantly greater gains in oral communication than peers who didn't.

In classrooms across the country, Rosetta Stone for Schools is a trusted partner in delivering on the mission behind every educational experience: to turn hesitation into confidence and uncertainty into clarity, for all students, one lesson at a time.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has dedicated itself to changing people's lives through the power of language for more than 30 years. The company's innovative digital solutions use advanced technology to help learners at home, in schools and in workplaces achieve their language goals. By learning with Rosetta Stone, people experience the joy of reading, writing and speaking 25 languages while making deeper connections with the world around them. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Emmersion, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

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SOURCE IXL Learning